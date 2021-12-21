This is how Stephen Curry changed the NBA

Since Stephen Curry first played in the NBA, he began to change the game in a way that neither Michael Jordan nor LeBron James could.

The distance in the world of NBA It was one of the players’ greatest enemies until in the 2009-10 season, one of the players who changed the way it was played stepped on a field of the best basketball in the world for the first time. Stephen Curry achieved something that neither Michael Jordan, neither Lebron James they made. The numbers prove it!

Michael Jordan it did not develop the triple as one of its main offensive weapons. The penetrations and medium distance shots made the game of ‘Air’ something unexpected for the league. The legend of Chicago bulls marked a before and after because made the NBA a world sport, but he didn’t change the way he played to the extent that Curry did.

In the case of Lebron James it was athleticism, longevity and IQ that made the difference during his 19 seasons in the NBA. However, not everyone started playing as the star of Los angeles lakers and they began to imitate him in the way that happens and will happen with Stephen Curry.

The children in the schools are not afraid of throwing from long distances, the triples became the main weapon of the teams and the numbers dictated the sentence: Stephen Curry changed the NBA in a way that neither Michael Jordan nor LeBron James they could do it.

The numbers that show how Stephen Curry changed the NBA

The Instagram account specialized in statistics, El Olimpo de la NBA, published the numbers that show how Stephen Curry changed the NBA. Plain, plain and simple, after Steph’s first season, the whole league started shooting and scoring more 3s because ‘E Chef’ showed that distance was one of the best allies.