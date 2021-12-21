This is OSOM OV1, the new mobile from the creators of the Essential Phone

We finally meet the first product of the new company formed by the people who gave life to the Essential Phone: a smartphone with pure Android.

Several months ago we reported for the first time about the establishment of OSOM Products, a new startup made up of some of the members who once worked under Andy Rubin on Essential. Now, the company has almost ready its first product, the OSOM OV1.

As they have confirmed in an interview with AndroidPolice, the OSOM OV1 It will be a completely new smartphone, built on everything learned during the development of the Essential PH-1.

An “almost pure” Android smartphone focused on privacy

During the interview, Jason Keats, founder of OSOM, The device will be announced in great detail during MWC 2021 to be held at the end of February in Barcelona. However, as of today we already know how will your design be, and what will be some of its main qualities.

In that sense, the so-called OSOM Vault 1 arrives with the aim of evoking the idea of ​​being a sequel to the Essential Phone, with a design that bears certain similarities to the model of Andy Rubin’s company, with a double rear camera and a capacitive fingerprint reader located at the back of the terminal. It is worth mentioning that Rubin is not associated with OSOM no way.

The creator of Android and Essential, Andy Rubin, protagonist of a sex scandal and a millionaire fraud

The main virtues of this product, and the rest that OSOM has up its sleeve, is in its focus on privacy. According to Keats, one of Essential’s problems was its lack of focus on a clear goal. In this case, the company has decided to base its projects on three pillars: privacy, simplicity and choice.

Although not much detail has been gone into these concepts, interesting data have been given, such as the fact that OSOM OV1 will have software that will offer an experience very close to “pure” Android, thus following in the wake of the Essential Phone. However, features will be added primarily intended to give users greater control over how their data is used and whether it is shared with third parties.

Currently, the OSOM OV1 is already in its “EVT” phase, so the development of the project is almost ready. The founder claims that, were it not for the fact that there is no camera app ready today, the test device could be used on a day-to-day basis without too much trouble.

That leads us to talk about its availability. The brand aspires to launch its device in summer of next year 2022Although they plan to share more data about the phone during Mobile World Congress 2021. It has been confirmed that the device will be available in the United States, Canada and several countries in Europe.

Related topics: Mobile phones

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe