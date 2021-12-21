This will be the highest paid profession of the future, according to billionaire Elon Musk

Admin 2 days ago Technology Leave a comment 53 Views

The South African Billionaire Elon musk (50 years old), founder of Spacex and CEO of Tesla, is usually news every time he speaks, and this time the tycoon has given his vision of the future about what will be the highest paid profession in the next years. In fact, the entrepreneur born in Pretoria was very clear: all that work that has to do with artificial intelligence.

What’s more, Elon Musk has pointed out that major developments in this technology (artificial intelligence) could lead to the end of many jobs in the future. “Artificial intelligence will make jobs meaningless”, said the South African at the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence.

Horizontal

Elon Musk predicts what will be the highest-paid profession in the world in the coming years

Other sources

Therefore, the tycoon recommended young people to study engineering, although he pointed out that AI (Artificial Intelligence) could write its own software in the future.

Elon Musk also indicated at the conference that companies focused on human interaction They will also have a future, even in a job landscape that is constantly evolving. “People fundamentally enjoy interacting with other people. If you’re working on something that involves people or engineering, it’s probably a good approach.”

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The best moments of NASA in this 2021

Posted at 20:09 ET (01:09 GMT) Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Playing Posted at 16:18 ET …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved