This would be Renato Ibarra’s new club

The Ecuadorian winger still does not have a defined club for 2022.

He sounded to return to Ecuadorian football before the refusal of some foreign clubs to sign him, however finally Renato Ibarra is close to having a new club in the MX League itself. America lowered its salary claims and will let it go for less than invested.

+ These are the possible rivals of BSC in the Copa Libertadores

+ Emelec analyzes the search for a new foreign striker

+ Barcelona SC looked for this coach before renewing Bustos

As indicated in the Mexican press, the Ecuadorian will continue his career at the Xolos in Tijuana, definitely sold for a value less than the almost 2 million dollars they were asking for at the beginning. America also seeks to let go of foreigners who do not enter into sporting plans.

The replacement of Ibarra in America would be just another Ecuadorian, with Joao Rojas having a firm offer from the ‘Águilas’ to leave Emelec to set foot on his first experience in international football.

In this way, his return to Ecuadorian football is completely ruled out, with rumors that Ibarra would play in Barcelona SC while Emmanuel Martínez would go to America.