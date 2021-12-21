Trump sues NY Attorney General

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit against New York State Attorney General Letitia James, using a familiar but rarely successful strategy to end a civil investigation into his business practices, which – he claims – he has purely political motives.

In the lawsuit, filed in federal court two weeks after James requested that Trump come to testify on January 7, the former president maintains that the investigation into matters that include the appraisal of his company’s assets has violated his constitutional rights in a “thinly disguised effort to publicly smear Trump and his associates.”

The lawsuit describes James, a Democrat, as someone who has a “personal disdain for Trump” and underscores the numerous comments she has made in recent years, including supporting protests against him, her boasting that the prosecution to her position sued her government 76 times and tweets during her 2018 campaign warning that she has her “eyes on Trump Tower” and that Trump is “running out of time.”

“Her mission is guided solely by a political spirit and a desire to harass, intimidate and retaliate against a private citizen whom she considers a political rival,” the former president’s attorneys wrote in the lawsuit, filed on behalf of Trump and his company. , the Trump Organization.

In a statement, James responded that “the Trump Organization has continually tried to delay our investigation of its corporate businesses, and now Donald Trump and his company of the same name have filed a lawsuit as an attempted collateral attack on that investigation.”

“To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization can order whether or where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will not be intimidated because no one is above the law, not even someone with the last name Trump. “