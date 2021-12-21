Uribe responds to Santos and denies calls to the Court – Political Parties – Politics

The Former President Juan Manuel Santos responded this Sunday to his predecessor, Álvaro Uribe, and denied having made calls to magistrates of the Constitutional Court to try to influence a guardianship decision against Uribe.

This week the defense of former President Uribe denounced Santos and the magistrate of the Constitutional Court Alejandro Linares for the alleged crimes of omission of complaint and influence peddling, among others.

In response, Santos published this Sunday an open letter to Uribe in which he tells him, among other things, that he is “used to his false accusations and his

unsubstantiated attacks “, and that both of them have an” obligation “not to attack each other and set an example of” moderation and prudence. “

Regarding the supposed calls, Santos says: “Nothing is more contrary to reality.”

The following is the full text of the letter:

Open letter to former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez

Mr. Former President:

I was not surprised by his latest criminal complaint. I am used to their false accusations and baseless attacks. There have been too many in more than ten years. He said that I received 13.5 million dollars from drug trafficking three days before the second round in 2014; that, as the most authentic Castro-Chavista, and with the complicity of the United States, Europe, Russia, China, Cuba and the United Nations, I gave the country to the Farc in the peace agreement that you are now telling the Secretary General of the UN that did not exist; that I was responsible, with British intelligence, for the watch with which

They recorded the witness who has him cornered today; that I was guilty of his arrest because I supposedly have absolute control of the Supreme Court of Justice; that my government received bribes and my campaign money from Odebrecht, when the only bribes proven by awarded contracts were paid to their senior officials – remember that in my government no bids were won and that my campaign, investigated endlessly, came out clean in all judicial instances–. Anyway, the list of infundios is endless. The last and most recent: that I called magistrates of the Constitutional Court to deny a guardianship that you filed. Nothing more contrary to reality, as it has already begun to be known. This accusation, like all the previous ones, will remain as what it is: another smokescreen to produce media and political effects.

(We suggest: What are the scenarios for Peñalosa to compete in 2022?)Former President Uribe: the entire country is fed up and outraged by the fights between the former presidents and in particular Uribe vs. Saints. As I have said so many times, continuing to fight with you does not interest me. Nobody cares. That is why I very occasionally respond to him. The political strategy of fighting me no longer works for him. I invite you once again to exchange your permanent hostilities and verbal aggressions for respect for differences and a civilized handling of our lives.

discrepancies. We both had an immense honor that no other president has had: to preside over this country for eight years in a row. We did what we could. History will judge us. But the turn is now of others. Holding onto power is never good. We would do a great service to Colombia if instead of giving so much trouble – for example in these elections, as I am already trying to do -, we allow new leaders to emerge to face the immense challenges that the country faces today: poverty, inequality , inflation, debt, insecurity, all skyrocketing. The credibility of the Government and the institutions on the floor, as well as international prestige and respect for human rights. Not to mention climate change, humanity’s greatest existential danger, or the gloomy fiscal outlook without investment grade and with a worrying imbalance in our external accounts, or the need to recover an effective foreign policy to face the regional crisis and multilateralism. . How to solve these problems is what people want to hear. Not ex-presidents fighting like cats and dogs. The challenge is immense, but – I repeat – it is no longer ours.

You like American history. He recited Lincoln’s speeches. Do you remember him saying that the best way to kill enemies is to make friends with them? I do not claim that. We don’t have to be friends; Perhaps our differences are too deep, but we do have the obligation as former presidents not to attack each other and rather to set an example of that moderation and prudence that Washington so much proclaimed. It would be a good and timely message in the midst of so much

polarization, fueled by fear and hatred. I invite you to follow the example of the presidents who succeeded Washington: Adams and Jefferson. They both ruled one after the other, just like you and me. They were allies and then bitter rivals, like you and me. But before they died – they died the same day, by the way: July 4 – they had the intelligence to reconcile, to leave without hatred and in peace. Not in “the peace of Santos”, which you don’t like, but in the peace of

spirit, which all human beings must seek.

