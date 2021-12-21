Vicente Fernández paid MILLIONS of dollars to his FALSE son, Rodrigo Fernández, to DISAPPEAR | VIDEO

It has been more than a week since he sadly passed away Vicente FernandezHowever, details of his private life continue to emerge, and now one of the singer’s biggest controversies has been rekindled, as new information about Rodrigo Fernandez, since a well-known actress said that ‘Chente‘ pay millions of dollars to its false son to disappear from your life.

Rodrigo he is the son of the actress Patricia rivera, but got the last name Fernandez after she told him ‘Charro de Huentitán‘that she was pregnant with him while they had an extramarital affair, so the child lived with the interpreter’s family with some normality until years later a paternity test was performed that proved that the young man was not his son.

After the death of the interpreter of “The keys to my soul”, Merle uribe he has been given the task of unraveling the dark secrets he was hiding ‘Chente‘; between them who paid an amount of millions of dollars for what Rodrigo Fernández disappeared completely of his life, after trying to repossess his ranch in “Los Tres Potrillos”:

I lasted with Vicente for about seven years, interrupted, but he said three … Three years we were together, three years we finished, he was with Patricia Rivera and when he finished with her, because they got along very badly, then we returned. We were Merle-Paty… When he told me that Paty was pregnant, I said ‘perfect’, he always supported her when she was pregnant. And the problem with Paty is that she wanted to accompany him to all the palenques and he could not take her because she was not his wife and she was very jealous.

Vicente Fernández paid millions of dollars to his false son, Rodrigo Fernández, to disappear

Merle Uribe, in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante for his YouTube channel, also related how his romance with Vicente Fernandez. The actress took advantage of the space to confess that ‘Chente‘supported at all times Patricia Rivera and her false son, but after being betrayed, he did not want to know anything about them again, however, he had to pay them several millions of dollars to get away for good.

“The last I heard, Vicente Ferández spoke to me and said ‘you are not going to believe what Rodrigo did to me, when he turned 18, they seized my ranch’, he says that he arrived from a palenque and had notaries, clerks, and everything seizing the ranch, for the boy, obviously urged by the mother … He told him, ‘you know what, I’m going to give you four million dollars and they forget about me and my family, I don’t want to hear from you again’, that It was the end and the last time that I spoke with Vicente. Neither the boy nor her was heard from again.

It has recently been said that Rodrigo Fernandez He came to visit Don Vicente while he was hospitalized, this in order to say goodbye, but he did not attend the tribute of the present body that was carried out to ‘Chente’ on the day of his death at the VFG Arena, located in the vicinity of the Los ranch. 3 Foals, place where Rodrigo came to live several years.