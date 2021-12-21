VIDEO: Tesla’s autopilot is put to the test on one of America’s most dangerous mountain roads

Known as the ‘tail of the dragon’, the route is between the states of North Carolina and Tennessee and has more than 300 curves.

A ‘youtuber’ has put the autopilot system of a Tesla electric car to the test along one of the most dangerous mountain roads in the United States.

The head of the CGP Gray YouTube channel assures that so far the Tesla autopilot has been implemented only in urban environments, so he decided to test it on the 18 kilometers of the route known as’dragon tail‘, between the states of North Carolina and Tennessee. The route has more than 300 curves and traffic accidents frequently occur there.

The blogger made a round trip aboard the electric car with the automatic pilot activated, at a speed of between 30 and 40 kilometers per hour, although at all times he kept his hands on the wheel to take control if necessary. In addition, it stands out that the vehicle kept the respective lane without no human intervention and that it correctly detected all traffic signals, obstacles and other actors in vehicular traffic.

