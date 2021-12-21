Wall Street cut with three sessions in the red and the main indices finished with gains

Brokers work on the New York Stock Exchange (Photo: EFE)

The main indices of Wall Street closed on Tuesday with a sharp rise, with increases in travel and technology stocks, as well as those of Nike and Micron Technology following their earnings reports, and recovering from a drop caused by fear of the coronavirus in the previous session.

The rapidly spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus has rocked stock markets around the world, sparking volatility in the last month of 2021, which in general has been a year of increases for equities.

The advances of the great technological and related values, such as Microsoft Y Amazon, boosted indices on Tuesday, as did gains in economically sensitive sectors such as Energy.

Travel-related stocks such as Carnival Corp, Las Vegas Sands and Expedia Group closed higher.

“It’s clearly a risky day”Said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial. “This is clearly, for the day at least, investors saying, ‘you know what, we’re going to be able to navigate through this omicron outbreak and come out the other side in pretty good shape.‘”.

According to preliminary data, S&P 500 gained 81.09 points, or 1.78%, to 4,649.11 units, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 360.25 points, or 2.40%, to 15,341.19. The Industrial Average Dow jones it advanced 562.75 points, or 1.59%, to 35,488.68 units.

Defensive sectors, such as consumer staples and utilities, which led the market in December, fell on Tuesday.

Nike’s shares rose after the sportswear company’s results beat quarterly earnings and earnings estimates, and it said it was confident that supply chain problems would abate in its next fiscal year.

Micron Technology shares closed higher after the chip company predicted second-quarter sales and earnings will exceed estimates and product shortages will narrow in 2022.

