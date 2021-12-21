BARCELONA – Xavi Hernández came out this Monday in defense of Marc-André Ter Stegen, in full debate about his performance on the threshold of reaching 300 games with Barcelona, ​​and assured that the German is “fundamental for us. For me there is none no doubt or debate. “

The Barça coach, who unreservedly praised Sevilla, proclaiming that it is “a great team and a clear candidate to fight for the League”, made clear the importance of renewing Gavi, highlighted the importance of the match at Pizjuán “because we have to continue adding “, he was” happy “with the improvement of his team and criticized the regulation of not being able to have more than three players with a subsidiary file together, stating that it is” a stupid rule. “

“For us, Ter Stegen is fundamental … His commitment, dedication and professionalism are excellent”, Xavi resolved, revealing that “sometimes there are mistakes and it is necessary to improve in goal. And he knows it … but the exit of the ball s excellent and for me there is no debate. He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and we have to improve him. “

“It is good to criticize but we must also highlight the good things,” warned the Barça coach when referring to the German goal. “During the last years many teams press us very high and it shows … But in Villarreal we won the game thanks to him and the goal of Memphis comes from his action. Then, yes, there have been individual errors and in that to the goalkeeper he is pointed out a lot, but I’m happy with him and when it comes to getting the ball out of the box, only Neuer is up to him. “

Barcelona celebrates against Elche Getty Images

TRANSCENDENTAL YOUTH

Another of the proper names in the press room was the young Gavi, of whom Xavi affirmed that the club “is working” on its renovation, a renovation that he considered “essential … You have to act, but now. And if necessary (he joked) we put money together. “

“We cannot lose these types of players, like him, Ansu, Pedri, Araújo, Abde, Nico … We have to be clear about things,” said the coach, who also explained that Nico “is the perfect modern player. He has played in grassroots football in the position of Busquets, which is essential, but now we are bringing him closer to the rival area because he has one against one, quality, technique, psychological strength … He is the example of a modern player who can adapt to various positions “.

“They are working well in the quarry,” agreed Xavi, stating that “we are very happy with the work that Sergi Barjuan is doing in the subsidiary because those who go up show that they are prepared as seen with Jutglà, who from the first moment understands the I play and that means that there is a coach who has explained the game well to him, as has happened with the others. “

In this sense, the coach regretted “the stupid rule” for which it is a risk to play with four footballers with a subsidiary file. “The other day Carles Naval (the delegate) told me that if you play with four from B and one of the first team is expelled, you automatically lose the game … It is a stupid rule because you block the possibility of raising players and with that, to See, in January someone will have to make a record of the first team. “

THE SEVILLE

“Without a doubt he is a candidate”, Xavi declared without reservation when asked about Sevilla’s options in the League. And he did not stop there, but praised the Andalusian team without reservation. “Sevilla is a great, spectacular team, a direct rival that has an extraordinary squad, an excellent coach and a great scouting plot with Monchi at the helm.”

“Whether it is great or not, we must add the three points because we are facing a huge opportunity to sneak into Champions positions and winning would give us fourth place, at the expense of what Atlético does,” he recalled, highlighting the “improvement” he has seen in the team in recent weeks, just as, he said, he saw himself against Elche.