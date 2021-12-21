Wet and in underwear: Ricky Martin uploads a hot photo to Instagram

The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin It is approaching its 50th birthday and in the days before the celebration it has shown how well it is preserved.

On his Instagram account, the artist uploaded a photograph that has enchanted his more than 16 million followers on the social network.

Ricky Martin appeared in the image half naked and in a bathtub in a relaxing moment. “A day at the office,” wrote the singer in the publication.

At the moment not many details are known, but the publication’s labels showed that the photo was taken in the recording of a new music video for a song that will premiere soon.

Photo of Ricky Martin heats the networks

The artist’s followers filled the comment box with messages and some left racy messages for Ricky Martin.

“Dear Santa Claus, this is the little gift I told you about. You know”, a follower told him.

Another fan did not miss the opportunity and commented: “I really want to get into that bathtub.”

The image was taken in Los Angeles, depending on the location the artist put.

In another post, Ricky Martin talked about the year that is about to end. “Closing the work year in this way, ufff I can’t complain. Closing and opening cycles. Grateful. Now, to spend time with the family. Happy Holidays to all. I always read them, ”he said.

In social networks, the interpreter of ‘La Mordidita’ shares his day to day. From what she does in music to her love life with her husband Jwan Yosef is part of what is seen in the publications.

Ricky Martin has four children: the twins Valentino and Mateo, Renn and Lucía, and they do not rule out that the family can continue to grow.

“Yes, we want more. There are frozen embryos. I remember every Sunday at my grandparents’ house, we were 34 grandchildren. He always said, ‘One day, I want to open the door of my house and see a lot of children running towards me saying,’ Daddy, daddy, daddy! ‘ That’s something I’ve always dreamed of, ”said the Puerto Rican in an interview with People en Español published last June.