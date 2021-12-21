What cryptocurrency is up 200% today?

two min of reading

Some imitation coins of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) had posted significant gains on Monday night after Shiba Inu rose and Dogecoin fell.

What has happened

Shiba inu empire (CRYPTO: SHIBEMP) has risen 207% in the last 24 hours and was at $ 0.000000001324 at press time. The coin has soared more than 200% against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Among the rest of the imitation coins, Son of Shib (CRYPTO: SON) has advanced 56% to $ 0.00000001468 during the last 24 hours and Defender of Doge (CRYPTO: DOD) is up 54% to $ 0.0000001308 over the same period.

ShibaPup (CRYPTO: SHIBAPUP) has risen 33% to $ 1.01 over the course of 24 hours.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 2% in the last 24 hours and was trading at $ 0.167 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer“, Has advanced 3% to $ 0.0000315 in a 24-hour period.

Because it is important

Shiba Inu Empire is a token launched on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The project behind the token claims it will pursue its own market for tokens non-expendable (NFT) and the acquisition of a professional football club.

Son of Shib, who describes himself as the son of Shiba Inu and is implemented at BSC, notes that he plans to create an ecosystem using the token SON as a core network and intended to branch out into the NFT space.

The token announced a Christmas contest of memes On twitter.

MAKE A MEME CHRISTMAS COMPETITION 1st Prize – $ 250 USD worth of $ ARE

2nd Prize – $ 100 USD worth of $ ARE

3rd Prize – $ 50 USD worth of $ ARE Join our Telegram group for more information and read the pinned post on how to enter: https://t.co/n11XfUxn3e pic.twitter.com/427h0vNn3z – SONOfSHIB (@SONOfSHIB) December 20, 2021

Defender of Doge says on its website that its goal is to protect Dogecoin and that it will not let Shiba Inu win. The project behind the token plans to publish its own NFT market.

ShibaPup, who calls himself the CEO’s favorite puppy Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Elon musk, it is also a token of BSC that has launched a video game based on a model “play-to-earn”.

The coin retweeted a post that said it was in the top 10 most benefited from the exchange BitMart cryptocurrency.