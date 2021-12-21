what is it and how to activate it

We are going to explain to you what it is and how to activate the mode Always on on android, which can also be called Always On Display or Always On Display. It is a really useful mode that will help you save battery by not having to turn on your mobile screen on purpose to look at some types of basic information.

This is a mode that in each Android mobile can appear differently and with different options, since it always depends on how each manufacturer implements it. However, we are going to try to give you some general explanations that are useful for any device.

What is Always On mode

Always On mode is what it is often called when when turning off the mobile screen, a clock remains on, or other elements that accompany it. It literally means screen always on, and it refers to those elements that you can program to continue to be seen while keeping the screen off.

Usually the always-on display mode usually used to display the clock. Thus, you don’t have to turn on the screen every time you want to check the time, and you’ll save a lot of battery life by not having to do it every time. Therefore, it is something that helps you save battery when it comes to viewing certain types of basic information.

Depending on each manufacturer, other elements can also be added to the Always On, such as a calendar or even weather information. You can also add notification icons to know if you have received an email, a WhatsApp, or another type of notification that you consider important.

How to activate Always On mode

The process to activate the Always On mode depends on each manufacturer and device. In the basic Android of the Pixel and other phones it is in the section of Lock screen of the configuration, although you may have to search a little more on other mobiles. But it should be in a logical place, like in display settings or something related to the lock screen.

Now, all you have to do is find and activate the screen on option. This option can have different names depending on each manufacturer. Sometimes it can be screen always on, Always On, Always On Mode, or as in the Google Pixel of the capture, Always show information and time. Here, you will have to find the mode on your own and activate it.

The fastest thing is that you use the search engine of the Android settings, which is at the top. In this search engine, write terms like always on, forever or screen, and then look in the results for any reference to something like always-on mode.

Depending on the mobile, there are cases in which you can also choose what other elements you want to show In this mode the always-on display. In the Pixels there is not much to choose from, but in the mobiles of other manufacturers you could find a wide variety of designs, options and customization.