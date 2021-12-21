What is Web3? The decentralized internet promises a revolution

The term Web3 it is not necessarily new. However, we have seen an explosion in its use throughout 2021, although not everyone understands for sure what it is. By name, many assume that it is the evolution of Web 2.0, which is the internet as we know and use it today, and they are not wrong in their appreciation. But the implications of its adoption are much broader, and for this reason we want to take advantage of the following lines to try to explain what are your advantages and disadvantages, and why some are still skeptical about the philosophy behind its implementation.

The simplest — and most widely accepted — definition of Web3 is that it’s about the decentralized internet. If the term “decentralization” is familiar to you, it is because you have surely read or heard it in content related to cryptocurrencies, NFTs, decentralized finance (DeFi) and the blockchain. But beyond specific implementations of this technology, the vision about Web3 is that it comes to break with the hegemony of big technology such as Google, Facebook and Amazon, which since the mid-2000s have centralized their power over data and the content.

We could say that we are in a process of transition to Web3. Decentralized applications (or dapps) already exist, but there is still a lot of work to be done, both in scalability, costs and user experience. However, the first step has been taken and it seems that it will only be a matter of time until the points that still do not allow its massive implementation are addressed.

Web3 promises to give power back to the user

As I mentioned earlier, the decentralized internet proposed by Web3 entails escaping from the solutions we know today. For this reason, blockchain technology plays a fundamental role, since it is precisely this chain of blocks that allows information to be mobilized through an endless number of teams around the world and don’t depend on centralized servers. We could say that it is a vitaminized P2P network.

It is worth noting that there is no single blockchain, but different types such as public, private or hybrid. In the case of Web3, many of the existing developments are carried out on the Ethereum network; This is because today it is possible to program basically anything on it. Thus, for example, it is possible to run software independently through decentralized databases using thousands of computers simultaneously. And that information is also validated in a decentralized way through an economic incentive, such as with Gas, which is the fee that you pay to use the Ethereum network.

