What Yeni Berenice said about Danilo Medina and the Antipulpo case

More than a year after the arrest of his brothers, and after Danilo Medina be mentioned in the so-called case Antipulpo, the Public ministry He warned yesterday that anyone who has criminal responsibility will be subject to a process, without excluding absolutely anyone.

The warning was made by the director of Persecution of the Public ministry, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, when questioned about the allegations made by the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) that it is a political game of the government to discredit the figure of Medina.

Reynoso qualified as clichés politicians the pronouncements of the PLD members and assured that in no way Public ministry enter into political discussions; “Anyone who wants political discussions should seek politicians”.

The deputy attorney general He exhorted the members of the PLD to look for good lawyers, in the case of wanting to discuss the accusation of the Antipulpo operation, whose investigation and file he says is armored.

“” Anyone who has criminal responsibility, that the Public Ministry has evidence will be subject to a process that will culminate according to the evidence in which it has to culminate and that does not exclude anyone, absolutely no one “,”Yeni Berenice ReynosoWhen asked about Danilo Medina“

The PLD considered it unheard of and unacceptable for the government to use the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic to make defamatory accusations against the former president of the Republic.

The Secretary General, Charles Mariotti, along with the other members of the Political Committee, assumed the defense of Medina and called on the party’s militancy to remain attentive to the steps that since the Public ministry can be given.

“” The Dominican Liberation Party will remain expectant and vigilant in the defense of an organization that has contributed so much to Dominican society “,”Charles mariottiSecretary General of the PLD“

This Monday, the vice president of the PLD, Juan Ariel Jiménez, criticized that through a press release a direct accusation was made against the former president of the Republic, Danilo Medina.

“What the Dominican legal system establishes is that the Public ministry it does its research objectively looking for the truth and not looking for culprits, because in fact it is governed by the principle of objectivity, ”Jiménez explained.

Last friday the Public ministry deposited his accusation of the case Antipulpo, in which it establishes the “illicit economic growth of the criminal organization of which the accused Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, who without being a businessman or successful entrepreneur, achieved a high economic rise due to actions and omissions of the nation’s chief executive, Danilo Medina Sánchez, who ruled the country between 2012 and 2020 ”.

The file indicates that the network of corruption of the Medina Sánchez brothers came to materialize fraudulent maneuvers using false qualities, adulterated documents, overvalued high-cost drugs, false drivers, paid and undelivered drugs, overvalued equipment, equipment of a quality inferior to the contracted and paid for by the State.

It even highlights that it came to pay through public debt undelivered equipment covered by the intervention of the then Minister of Finance, Donald Guerrero, and other officials.

The file provides evidence of how the corporate network linked to Juan Alexis benefited from an advantageous relationship with the State, while allocating millionaire funds through the movement “Tornado Living Forces”For various candidates politicians of the then official party Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), including campaigns Danilo Medina Sánchez and Gonzalo Castillo Terrero.

Describe how Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, the operational manager of the corruption network, went from becoming “a small businessman, with a bad reputation and some judicial processes for issuing checks without provision of funds”, into a prosperous supplier of multiple state agencies and came to have partners such as the former candidate for the Presidency of Guatemala Manuel Baldizón, prosecuted in the United States for money laundering.

PRM deputies defend the Public Ministry Deputies of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) reject that the Government is using the Public Ministry to discredit the former president of the Republic, Danilo Medina, the ruling legislators Soraya Suárez and Rocendi Polanco said that the Public Ministry is independent and the PRM respects its execution, so it can not influence the to harm or benefit someone. “We really don’t know what fear is. I believe that we must give a vote of confidence to justice, which up to now has shown that it is transparent. Let’s continue betting on that and I will do the best for the country, in the end everyone who strips himself of other people’s responsibilities, I also have to tell the members of the PLD, how we would do it the same and we are doing it with any member of the PRM who makes a mistake ” said Soraya Suárez. While Rocendi said that “our president, Luis Abinader has taken a line, which has been the independence of that body. The Public Ministry is an independent body, we respect its performance; We do not interfere in it, we understand that they (PLD) should know if it is independent or not ”, he indicated.

Dominican journalist from Tamayo.

Dominican journalist, Uasdian, writes about politics, elections and more.