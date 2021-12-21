WhatsApp on the tablet: all available options

WhatsApp was born as an application for mobile phones and since then it has ignored, to a lesser or greater extent, tablets. WhatsApp is not officially available for tablets, though there are ways to use WhatsApp on a tablet or iPad quite satisfactorily.

Rumors that there will finally be an official version of WhatsApp for iPad and Android tablets are ringing louder and louder, but while this is happening you basically have two options: use WhatsApp Web or, if you have an Android tablet, install WhatsApp from its APK.

Install the app on an Android tablet

The WhatsApp app for Android does not take advantage of all the space on a tablet, but it works

The WhatsApp application is not adapted for tablets, but this does not mean that it is technically impossible to use it on a tablet. Most likely, WhatsApp will not appear as an application compatible with your tablet in Google Play -except if your tablet is relatively small- but even in this case you can always install the application from its APK file.

Best of all, you don’t need to go anywhere weird to download the APK, WhatsApp’s own website offers you the download from the download section. There it is indicated verbatim that “tablets are not compatible”, although it really should say that they are not recommended: the application works without problems.

This method has the advantage that you will have all the functions of WhatsApp (it is literally the same application), but you will not be able to use the same account also on your phone. That is, if you want to use WhatsApp only on your Android tablet, this is the recommended option. These are the steps you must follow:

Download the WhatsApp APK from the official website

If necessary, grant permission to the browser to install applications

Install WhatsApp on the tablet and open the application

Complete the registration process with your phone number (you can use the verification code that comes to your mobile, if your tablet does not have a SIM)

Use WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp Web in Google Chrome on an Android tablet

A curious way to use WhatsApp on a tablet or iPad is with WhatsApp Web. Just as you can use your account on any PC with a web browser, you can also use your tablet’s web browser to use WhatsApp Web. This has the advantage that, unlike the previous method, you can also do it with an iPad.

To do this, you must open the WhatsApp Web page in the browser and use the browser menu to view desktop versionOtherwise, you will only see a website with information about WhatsApp. Afterwards, the process is the same as always with WhatsApp Web: in WhatsApp on mobile use Linked Devices to scan the QR code displayed on your tablet’s browser.

With the arrival of the new WhatsApp multi-device mode, this method has an extra advantage: now it is not necessary to keep the mobile on and connected to use WhatsApp Web, which works more or less independently. These are the steps to follow:

Open WhatsApp Web on your iPad or Android tablet

In the browser, activate “View as on computer”

In WhatsApp on mobile, tap on Linked devices

Scan the QR code displayed on the WhatsApp website with your mobile

Wait for the messages to sync

Wait for the official version

WhatsApp for iPad and Android tablets has been in development for a long time, according to rumors

If none of the above options satisfy you, then you will have to wait. Rumors that WhatsApp will have an official version for iPad and Android tablets have been loud for a long time.

At the moment there is nothing confirmed, but it would make sense that with the arrival of the new multi-device mode, it would be easier to use WhatsApp on other devices without having to resort to tricks and with a interface better adapted to the larger screen. We will have to wait.