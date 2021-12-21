When Vicente Fernández’s life was almost saved

Vicente Fernandez said goodbye on December 12 and the world was wrapped in mourning. From the president of the United States, Joe biden, even the Colombian singer Maluma, an icon of the new generations, fired The Charro of Huentitán, considered the last exponent of Mexican ranchera music.

His work in music earned him two Grammy Awards, eight Latin Grammy Awards, fourteen Lo Nuestro Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, among others. Vicente Fernández left a unique legacy in music and not only his family mourns him, but all those who knew how to enjoy his songs in recent decades.

Vicente Fernández: an improvement that did not happen

Vicente Fernandez He turned 81 last February and, although he never left music, in 2016 he said goodbye to the stage in a show he performed at the Azteca stadium. He already had health problems typical of a person of his advanced age, but everything began to get complicated about four months ago, when Suffered a fall.

His family rushed him to Hospital Country 2000 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, because injured his vertebrae and had to be taken to intensive care Because of his age, this way he would be better supervised. It was then that the doctors surprised him by telling him that he had the Guillain Barre syndrome, a disease can be caused by an acute bacterial or viral infection and has no cure, although it can be treated.

The fans were concerned and, so that the speculation did not begin, the family decided to post on Vicente Fernández’s social networks to update on his health. On October 27, it was learned that he was taken out of intensive care to move him to a common room and begin physical and pulmonary rehabilitation treatment.

This generated good expectations in the family, since they saw it with spirits and on November 16 managed to dissociate himself from the artificial respirator for periods of one hour, as well as increasing your lung effort to be able to speak. His improvement was in plain sight and the doctors warned that it was very possible that it would succeed.

The death of Vicente Fernández

To everyone’s sadness, El Ídolo de México receded and at the end of November he had to be transferred again to intensive care to receive respiratory support. For almost two weeks he fought for his life, but ultimately failed: passed away on December 12 at 6:15 am. as a consequence of a multi-organ failure due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

“? Rest in peace Mr. Vicente Fernandez (…) It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing, “the family posted on Instagram along with a black and white photo of the cantata.

Chente’s legacy is so great that they decided to have a funeral that honors his career. On the same December 12, his body was transferred to the VFG Arena, located in Rancho los 3 Potrillos (both owned by Vicente Fernández) in Jalisco, where a mass was held open to the public and the next day he was transferred to the garden of his ranch where he was buried.

What is your favorite song from the Charro de Huentitán?