When Vicente Fernández’s life was almost saved

2 days ago

Vicente Fernandez said goodbye on December 12 and the world was wrapped in mourning. From the president of the United States, Joe biden, even the Colombian singer Maluma, an icon of the new generations, fired The Charro of Huentitán, considered the last exponent of Mexican ranchera music.

His work in music earned him two Grammy Awards, eight Latin Grammy Awards, fourteen Lo Nuestro Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, among others. Vicente Fernández left a unique legacy in music and not only his family mourns him, but all those who knew how to enjoy his songs in recent decades.

