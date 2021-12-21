Who is Joao Rojas, possible reinforcement of America?

Rojas could reach America

The America club It was one of the great disappointments of the last tournament. The team of Santiago Solari was super leader of the regular season, but stayed in the Quarterfinals after falling by score of 1-3 against Pumas on the Azteca Stadium field.

Added to that, the way the team played did not convince the fans, who asked for changes in the squad for the game. Closing 2022. Although it has only been confirmed the arrival of Diego Valdés, America is already analyzing the possible arrival of Joao Rojas.

Joao Rojas’ career

The name of Joao Rojas is known in Liga MX. A few years ago, there was an Ecuadorian soccer player who became a figure in teams like Morelia and Cruz Azul. But he is not the same Joao Rojas.

To differentiate it, the fans will have to learn its full name: Joao Joshimar Rojas López. The Ecuadorian plays like far left, a position urgently needed by the team and that Santiago Solari has not ended up finding a player who covers that area well.

He is currently active in the Emelec from Ecuador And it was the press of that country that announced that the most successful team in Mexican soccer has an interest in the 24-year-old player and that he is considered one of the jewels of that country.

Red He made his professional debut in 2015 with SD Aucas of his country. After two campaigns where he left good impressions with that team, he was signed by the Emelec, one of the most important teams in Ecuador.

He came to this team in 2016 and his level has not dropped, since he has played 139 games, where he got 25 goals and 24 assists. Your performance on the court led him to debut with the Ecuadorian National Team in 2019 with only 22 years of age. He has played seven games with the senior national team.

According to the media in that country, the interest of America is real they would have already sent an offer of 2 million dollars to get the services of Joao Rojas. However, the negotiations could get a bit stuck because Nassib Neme, president of the team, has not released players for less than 4 million dollars.

If the Americanist interest is true, the directive headed by Santiago Baños will have to increase the offer to tie the player. Time is already against America, because they will begin their participation in the Clausura 2022 next Friday, January 7, against Puebla.

What movements have been made in America?

After the elimination against Pumas in the Grita México A21, América released a statement in which they assured that there would be important changes in the team in the next three weeks. But nevertheless, That period of time has already passed and not much has been done at the club.

The only discharge that America has presented is that of Diego Valdes. The Chilean player arrived from Santos and will wear the cream-blue shirt from Closing 2022. Outside of that, there are only rumors in Coapa.

Some media have announced that America would be nothing to hire Jonathan Dos Santos, who would become the second addition for Santiago Solari. There is also talk of a possible interest in Julio Furch, but Federico Viñas would have to leave.

Regarding casualties, the Eagles have already announced that Nicolás Castillo and Nicolás Benedetti have left the institution. The Chilean still does not find equipment due to his health situation, while the Colombian went on loan with him Mazatlan.