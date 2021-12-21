Who is Judge Deiby Timoteo Peguero in the Antipulpo case

The coordinator of the Investigating Courts of the National District, the magistrate Kenya romero, this Tuesday appointed the judge Deiby Timoteo Peguero Jiménez to know the preliminary trial to the accusation of the case of corruption Operation Antipulpo.

The magistrate made the election through an electronic lottery and the court that will handle the case is the Seventh Investigating Court of the National District.

The role of this magistrate will be to examine the volume of evidence presented by the Public ministry and the evidence at the discretion of the parties in order to decide whether the case is sent to a trial on the merits, which is the stage in which guilt or innocence is decided.

*The accusation*

Last friday the Public ministry presented an extensive evidentiary file on the multiple criminal behaviors that he allegedly used Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, to create a lattice of corruption that he cheated the State out of billions of pesos, “under the protective shield and support of the Presidency of the Republic headed by his brother, Danilo Medina Sánchez.”

In the voluminous file by corruption and money laundering, of some 3,500 pages, appears as the defendant Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez, who allegedly also took advantage of her family ties and her position as vice president of the Patrimonial Fund of Reformed Companies (Fonper) “to commit crimes within the network of corruption of which his brother served as operational manager Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez”.

Likewise, they are accused Fernando Rosa, who directed the Fonper; Wacal Vernavel Méndez Pineda and José Dolores Santana Carmona. Also Francisco Pagán Rodríguez, general director of the Office of State Works Supervising Engineers (Oisoe), and Aquiles Alejandro Christopher, inspector of that state unit.

The indictment includes Julián Suriel Suazo, Lorenzo Wilfredo (Freddy) Hidalgo Núñez, who was Minister of Public Health; the former Comptroller General Rafael Antonio Germosén and Domingo Antonio Santiago.

The Public ministry headed by Judge Miriam Germán Brito also files charges against the legal entities General Supply Corporation SRL, Domedical Supply SRL, Fuel America Inc. Dominicana SRL, and Globus Electrical SRL

The investigation deals with the alleged illicit economic growth of the criminal organization of which the accused acted as operational manager. Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, who without being a businessman or a successful entrepreneur, “who, in fact, had bankrupted the few ventures he had started”, achieved a high economic rise “due to actions and omissions of the nation’s chief executive, Danilo Medina Sánchez” , who ruled the country between 2012 and 2020.

The file provides evidence of how the corporate network linked to Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez It benefited from an advantageous relationship with the State, while allocating millionaire funds through the “Tornado Fuerzas Vivas” movement for various political candidates of the then official Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), including campaigns by Danilo Medina Sánchez and Gonzalo Terrero Castle.

Describe how Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, the operational manager of the network corruption, went from becoming “a small businessman, with a bad reputation and some judicial processes for issuing checks without provision of funds”, into a prosperous supplier of multiple state agencies and came to have partners such as the former candidate for the Presidency of Guatemala Manuel Baldizón , prosecuted in the United States for money laundering.