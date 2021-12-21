Why Implementation of 5G Technology Could Affect the Aviation Industry

File photo. | Credit: EFE / Giorgio Viera



Technological advances in connectivity could bring great problems to the world of aviation, at least that is what some American scientists who are debating about the C-band, an electromagnetic frequency key for 5G technology but which could cause interference in the aircraft operation.

According to the international media Bloomberg, the issue has become a matter of concern for the main executives of airlines such as the CEO of Southwest, Gary Kelly, who described the problem as his “number one concern” in the short term, in the same way, the aviation trade group ‘Airlines for America’ explained that such 5G interference could disrupt up to 350,000 flights a year.

The Federal Airline Administration of the United States stated that the faster 5G signals could interfere with the ‘radio altimeters’ of airplanes that have automated cabin systems, which are used to land in frontal weather conditions or even to avoid collisions with other aircraft, so such interference could be much more than just a minor problem.

The debate and the problem itself lies in the fact that the ‘C Band’ spectrum is authorized to operate in the United States under a frequency between 3.7 and 3.98 Ghz, while the spectrum used by aircraft navigation systems works between 4.2 and 4.4 Ghz and although in theory these frequencies could “coexist”, some experts warn that it would not be so easy.

According to a study by the Institute of Aerospace Vehicles presented in 2020, the impact of the C-band on navigation systems was analyzed, finding considerable variations in altimeters, and although some systems are capable of protecting themselves from such interference, not all aircraft count with the necessary equipment to do it.

On the other hand, some US telecommunications organizations such as AT&T and Verizon argue that the current evidence does not show that 5G will cause interference, other sectors have spoken out to question the reason for these concerns at such an advanced moment of the implementation of 5G, since the development of the technology takes years and it is a problem that could be detected much earlier.

“The fear of the aviation industry is based on completely discredited information and deliberate distortions of facts, 5G works safely and without causing harmful interference to aviation operations in almost 40 countries around the world. American airlines fly in and out of these countries every day, ”explained the senior vice president of the aviation business group CTIA to the technology medium Gizmodo.

In addition, spokespersons for the FCC, the agency that regulates telecommunications in the US, explained to Gizmodo that they are currently working with the Federal Aviation Administration to find a prompt solution to the problem. to launch 5G to meet the changing needs of the country. “

Telecommunications companies such as AT&T and Verizon have compelling reasons to object to the 5G challenge, as both companies invested $ 81.7 billion in C-band spectrum in an FCC auction earlier this year to improve their performance. net.

