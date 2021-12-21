Windows 11 and its best kept secret – FayerWayer

Many of us will remember 2021 as the year Windows 11 had its bumpy launch with moments of outright despair for some and endless anecdotes for others.

However, Microsoft’s ambition to make this operating system the cornerstone of its future as a transversal platform that is complemented by Android and mobile devices has become more than clear to us.

The experience has not been perfect, obviously, but the company has gradually refined some small details to make the experience more pleasant and impressive.

Within this field we have the great PowerToys, a series of widgets, tools, utilities and complementary functions designed to make our lives more agile, fluid and productive when using this operating system.

But the very dynamics in which everything has been unfolding has caused curious scenarios of frank surprise after finding some functions that nobody knew were available there.

PowerToys and the power of the Ctrl key in Windows 11

PowerToys are perhaps Microsoft’s best kept secret and its new desktop operating system. Since March 2021, the official website of these utilities and the respective download links have been published.

But it was not until months after Windows 11 was released, getting a bit lost in limbo using these tools for the platform. Although since September they can be downloaded directly from the Microsoft Store.

There is an impressive list of add-on features that can be configured with PowerToys for Windows 11, thanks to it being a free and open source project. Here we describe some of the main ones:

Power Toys

Awake or Active: keeps the screen always on and prevents it from going to sleep. Something vital when, for example, you run a render or download a very heavy file.

FancyZone: It helps us reorganize and distribute the dimensions of the open windows on our desktop.

File Browser: a plugin to be able to preview files that don’t usually show it, like PDFs.

Color picker: ideal for graphic designers obsessed with mimicking color palettes. It helps us select a color from the active application to save it to the clipboard in a format that can be used in graphic design programs.

Resizing images: It saves the step of opening a graphic editor and automatically changes the dimensions of a JPG or similar file.

Mouse Utilities: the jewel in the crown for those who have a setup with multiple active monitors at the same time. Once this utility is downloaded and configured, it will be enough to press the Ctrl key twice to see an animation that tells us at the moment where the mouse cursor is hidden.

Download PowerToys: for Windows 11, free.