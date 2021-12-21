Winter solstice, astronomical event that welcomes the last season of the year

On December 21 occurs the Winter Solstice in the northern hemisphere and summer in the south. It is a special astronomical event that has captivated people for years in that the southern and northern parts of the planet receive two different stations simultaneously.

Winter solstice it is the shortest day of the year and the official start of the winter season. Over the next six months, the days will shorten and the nights will lengthen in the Northern Hemisphere. The opposite will happen in the south, where the December solstice marks the longest day of the year and the beginning of summer.

Why does this phenomenon occur?

As the Earth moves around the sun, each hemisphere experiences winter when it moves away from the Sun and summer when it tilts towards the Sun.

Traditions and beliefs

Different cultures of the world have celebrated the winter solstice for thousands of years. The ancient inhabitants of the great civilizations exhibited the need for “Bring back” the sun when the winter days grew shorter and colder.

Likewise, ancient peoples developed ceremonies and spiritual celebrations around the solstice, since they considered it as an opportunity for renewal, an abandonment of bad habits and a hope in the dark