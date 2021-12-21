Without mobile phone or social networks until the age of 16: this is how Penélope Cruz protects her children from technology | People

“Strange”. This is the relationship that the actress Penelope Cruz, 47, maintains with social networks, as described in an interview on the American CBS program Sunday morning. “I use them very little and in a very careful way”, added the interpreter of Parallel mothers, who, For example, he has an account on Instagram with almost six million followers, but dedicated exclusively to the professional field. “There is something that does not make sense and it is especially affecting the younger generations. I feel really bad for those who are teenagers now. It’s like the world is doing some kind of experiment with them. “Oh, let’s see, what happens if you expose a 12-year-old to so much technology?”

And it is that the current relationship between this technology and kids is not a foreign issue for the actress. Cruz shares two children with fellow actor Javier Bardem, Leo, 10, and Luna, 8, whom he tries to educate on the rational use of electronic devices, avoiding, for example, having accounts on social networks until they meet the 16 years or a mobile phone until they are “much older”. Some measures that makes her call herself “very tough on technology.” “I think this is protecting mental health, but I seem to be part of a minority,” he reflected, while explaining how he does allow his children to occasionally watch cartoons or movies. “How can I not let them see movies? They have given me incredible moments of happiness since I was a child ”, she assured.

In his speech, Cruz has been very forceful in his opinion about the exposure of young people to social networks and has opined that there is a “lack of protection.” “There is no protection for them, for the brains that are still developing and how that affects the way they see themselves, like everything related to it. bullying, and so many things that are not the childhood we had, “he says.

Keeping children out of the digital universe is a common practice among the great executives of technology companies such as Google, Microsoft and Apple. Tim Cook, executive director of the latter, said in an act of the newspaper The Guardian, who, although he has no descendants, sets some limits on his 12-year-old nephew, who is not allowed to use social networks. His predecessor, Steve Jobs, was also a supporter of restrictions and, despite having been one of the thinking heads of some of the world’s best-selling electronic devices in recent decades, he had no qualms about admitting that no one entered his home. iPad tablet, which he himself devised.