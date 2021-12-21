Yamaico and Raúl Valdez lead the Toros players available for the re-entry Draft

Santo Domingo, RD.

The Toros del Este baseball team announced through its Twitter account the players available for the Reentry Draft that will take place this Wednesday, December 22.

Among the pitchers The following pitchers will be present: Jhan Maríñez, Jenrry Mejía, Joel Inoa, Deivy Méndez, Euclides Leyer, Yefry Ramírez, Alfreso Simón, Pedro Vásquez, Raúl Valdes, José José, Luis Medina, Francisco Jiménez.

Outfielders who go to the draft are Rubén Sosa, Magneuris Sierra, Felix Pie and Abraham Almonte. In addition, infielders are Cristhian Adames, Alen Hanson, Alejandro Mejía, Malquin Canelo, Yamaico Navarro, Pedro Florimon and the receivers are Jhon Nuñez, Hamlet Marte and Raudy Read.

Also the imported players are Juan Graterol C, Peter O’Brien 1B / OF, Josh Lueke P and Tim Peterson P.

The Reentry Draft

As explained by the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League (LIDOM) through its portal, the objective of the Reentry Draft is that each of the four semifinalist teams can reinforce their line-up and therefore they will be able to choose a maximum of six players from the sets removed. In that group, a minimum of three native players will be chosen.

