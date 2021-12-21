Yankees re-sign former Venezuelan prospect who gave him millionaire bonus in 2014

The New York Yankees have decided re-sign the Venezuelan shortstop, Wilkerman García, for Minor League contract After becoming a free agent last month after seven years being one of the club’s most important promises, but due to Covid-19 and an injury, he has not played in the last two years in the Bombers’ branches.

Garcia signed with Yankees in 2014 when he was 16 years old for a $ 1.35 million bond. Although he is still young today (23) and still has hopes of one day making his major league debut, the performance of the Maracay native has not been what was expected when he was seen the seventh best international prospect of that period of signing.

In five seasons at the New York affiliates, Garcia posted a poor .234 batting average with just 12 home runs and 118 RBIs. It should be noted that in addition to shortstop, the Venezuelan is also capable of defending second and third base with great skills.