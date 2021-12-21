Yeni Berenice: No one will escape the investigation

The director of Persecution, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, has ruled out engaging in discussion with the top hierarchy of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), warning that this entity does not discuss political issues.

In turn, Reynoso has exhorted the opposition party that if they want any discussion with the authorities of the prosecuting body, “they should look for good lawyers.”

“Anyone who wants to argue with the Public Ministry, look for good lawyers, because our accusation is armored. Nothing that was said there was said without having proof, ”he emphasized.

In this way, Berenice Reynoso responded to statements by the purple party, which the previous day deemed “irresponsible” the mention of former president Danilo Medina in the accusation of the Antipulpo case.

He stated that he does not believe that the PLD diligence has said anything about the accusation of the Pulpo case, since, in his opinion, “using political clichés is not referring to the accusation, besides that they have not read it, they have not seen it, nor have they looked at it. He assures that about the accusation “nothing has been said about the very serious facts that the Public Ministry has proven”, and “since nothing is answered with nothing, we have nothing to answer.”

Does not rule out citation

Likewise, the deputy attorney general did not rule out the possibility that former president Danilo Medina, brother of Alexis Medina Sánchez, the main implicated in the Pulpo case, be called to testify or be subjected to an investigation.

He considered that everyone who has criminal responsibility, and that the Public Ministry has evidence, will be subject to a process that will end according to the evidence, where it has to end.

The director of persecution said that the investigation process does not exclude anyone, “absolutely no one.”

The PLD questioned the Public Ministry, after last Friday it presented the formal accusation against those involved in the Antipulpo case, including Alexis Medina and his sister, Carmen Magaly Medina Sánchez, among others involved in the corruption network.

Economic rise

The accusation establishes the “illicit economic growth of the criminal organization of which the defendant Alexis Medina acted as operational manager, who, without being a businessman or successful entrepreneur, achieved a high economic rise due to actions and omissions of the nation’s chief executive, Danilo Medina Sánchez, who ruled the country between 2012 and 2020 ”.

The accusatory piece indicates that the network of corruption of Medina Sánchez came to materialize fraudulent maneuvers using false qualities, adulterated documents, overvalued high-cost drugs, false driving, paid and undelivered drugs, overvalued equipment, equipment of a lower quality than the contracted one. and paid for by the state.

The defendants are, in addition to Alexis Medina Sánchez and his sister Magaly, Wacal Bernabé Méndez, José Dolores Santana, Julián Esteban Suriel, Domingo Santiago Muñoz, Aquiles Christopher, Fernando Rosa, Rafael Antonio Germosén, Wilfredo Hidalgo and Francisco Pagán.

They are followed by the new defendants María Isabel de los Milagros Torres, José Miguel Genao Torres, Pachristy Emmanuel Ramírez Pacheco, Antonio Florentino Méndez, Lina Ercilia de la Cruz Vargas, Carlos José Alarcón Veras, Rigoberto Alcántara Batista, Víctor Matías Encarnación Montero, Carlos Martín Montes de Oca, Rafael Leónidas de Oleo, Libni Arodi Valenzuela Matos, Paola Mercedes Molina Suazo, Francisco Ramón Brea Morel (a) Johnny and Lewyn Ariel Castillo Robles.

IS ON THE WAY

Opening to trial

The investigating court that must hear the request to open a trial against those involved in the Octopus case will be appointed today, Tuesday, by the Coordinating Office of the Investigating Courts of the National District.

Judge Kenya Romero, who coordinates the office, will empower the court by means of a computerized random drawing, after the scanning and digitization of the file deposited by the Public Ministry last Friday, which involves 16 new people, has been completed.