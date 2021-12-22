10 baby names that will be trending in 2022

There are from classics to some newer ones.

Although we live in times of many doubts and uncertainty, generated mainly by the issue of the coronavirus pandemic, which seems to give us little respite but does not finish giving us a truce, the truth is that hope is the last thing that dies and therefore , Many couples will welcome a baby in 2022.

And as with all parents, they must decide in advance what name to give their little one. Some will choose a traditional one while others will opt for one that is in trend.

We will share with you right away Some baby names that will be in vogue in 2022 in case you still need some ideas.

10 baby names that will be in fashion in 2022

Names for boy

1) Jose. Of Hebrew origin, it means “abundance”. It is a very popular name, passed down for generations and it is also very chosen because it can be combined with other names.

2) Manuel. Its meaning is “God accompanies us” and it is a biblical name because there was also someone who called Jesus Manuel.

3) Enzo. Of Germanic origin, it means “prince of the lands”. Children who bear this name often have charisma and charm.

4) Joel. Of Hebrew origin, it means “Yahweh is God.”

5) Elm. It is ideal for those who are looking for a name for their unique and original child. Of Italian origin, it is short for Erasmus. Its translation would be “protection.”

Names for girl

6) Sky. Elizabeth Berkley’s baby was named ‘heaven’, because according to the ‘Saved by the Bell’ actress, it is a piece of heaven for her.

7) Emma. It is a name of German origin that comes to mean “the one who is strong.”

8) Mine. Variant of Mary and of Hebrew root, which means “the chosen one.”

9) Vega. Of Christian religious origin, it refers to the Marian invocation of the Virgen de la Vega.

10) Claudia. Of Latin origin and means “the one who limps, who walks with difficulty.” It is a first name that refers to goodness.

