11 premieres on Netflix and other streaming platforms in January

With the arrival of January, the avalanche of premieres continues on the most popular platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Y Disney +, among other. The calendar marks the return of the fourth season of “Ozark”, one of Netflix’s most successful series, which will put an end to a saga worth seeing. In the same way, Netflix will premiere the series “Rebelde”, based on the Mexican soap opera of the same name that had so many followers in the 1990s.

Rebel

Platform: Netflix

Release date: January 5

Across eight episodes, this remake of the soap opera Rebelde follows a group of students who do their best to win a major Elite Way School (EWS) music contest, which could spell the start of a successful career. artistic. Under the direction of Santiago Limon Y Yibran Asaud, Rebelde is set with a new generation of students, stories, and characters (plus some old characters fans will recognize).

Brazen

Platform: Netflix

Release date: January 13th

A prominent mystery writer (Alyssa Milano) and a crime expert rushes back to her family’s home in Washington, DC, upon learning that her sister is missing. When her sister turns up dead, revealing a secret life, Grace ignores the warnings from Detective Ed (Sam page) and gets involved in the case. This film is based on the novel “Brazen Virtue”, by Nora roberts.

The Journalist

Platform: Netflix

Release date: January 13th

In this new series, based on the hit Japanese movie of the same name, it stars Ryoko Yonekura (Doctor X, Legal V) who plays the protagonist Anna Matsuda, a reporter for the Toto newspaper known as the “media maverick,” who strives to expose the problems of modern Japanese society in her works. The film is directed by Michihito Fuji, who also directed the film that won top accolades at the 43rd Academy Awards in Japan, including Best Picture.

Archive 81

Platform: Netflix

Release date: January 14

Archive 81 follows Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged video tapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a missing documentary director named Melody Pendras (Dina shihabi), is drawn to the woman’s investigation of a dangerous cult in the Visser apartment building. As the series unfolds along these two timelines, Dan becomes obsessed with finding out what happened to Melody.

The House

Platform: Netflix

Release date: January 14

The House is an eccentric black comedy about a house and three surreal stories of the people who made it their home at one point. This is an anthology directed by top motion animation creators like Emma de Swaef, Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr Y Paloma baeza.

The marginal

Platform: Netflix

Release date: January 19

This Argentine series shows how after the San Onofre fire, Pastor’s destinies (Juan Minujín), Mario Borges (Claudio Rissi) and Diosito (Nicolas Furtado) meet again in the Puente Viejo prison. The reunion between Pastor and Diosito will awaken strong feelings in both. Cease (Abel ayala), who was transferred there, joins this confrontation and leads the group that represents the U21. From the outside, Sergio Antín (Gerardo Romano) will direct everything to seize the power of the jail, facing the current director and Emma Molinari (Martina Gusman) will work to help Pastor in a dangerous new attempt to escape.

As We See It

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: January 21st

“As We See It” follows Jack’s life (Rick glassman), Harrison (Albert rutecki) and Violet (Sue ann pien), twenty-somethings roommates with autism, as they struggle to find and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate. With the help of their families, helpers, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their journey to independence and acceptance.

Ozark

Platform: Netflix

Release date: January 21st

The fourth season of the hit series “Ozark” will be released in two parts consisting of seven episodes each. This series, starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz Y Skylar gaertner, among others, is a thrilling drama that follows the Byrde family’s journey from their normal life in the Chicago suburbs to a dangerous criminal enterprise in the Ozark Lakes area of ​​Missouri.

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

Platform: Netflix

Release date: January 25

This limited series will allow you to see, like never before, one of the most famous and highest paid athletes in the world. This three-part docuseries, directed by David Charles Rodrigues, he approaches the soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, from his beginnings in the Santos de Brasil team, his glory days at FC Barcelona, ​​the roller coaster with the Brazilian team and his current situation at Paris Saint-Germain. This series has the participation of stars such as David beckham, Lionel messi Y Kylian Mbappé, among other.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

Platform: Disney +

Release date: January 28

This movie continues the hilarious adventures of the hilarious characters from the hit franchise “Ice Age”. Eager for a bit of independence, brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own, but quickly find themselves trapped under the ice in a huge cave inhabited by dinosaurs, as they embark on a mission to save the world from domination. of the dinosaurs.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Platform: Netflix

Release date: January 28

For Anna (Kristen bell), who suffers the breakdown of a love relationship, every day is the same. He sits with his wine, looking out the window, watching life go by. But when a handsome neighborTom riley) and her adorable daughter (Samsara yett) move across the street, Anna begins to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is, until he witnesses a gruesome murder. Or so she thinks …