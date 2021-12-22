2018 world champion with France is charged with a seventh rape count

2021-12-22
Manchester City’s French international defender, Benjamin Mendy, 27, was charged with one more violation, during his appearance this Wednesday before an English court.
With this new charge added by the Crown Court of Chester (West of England), Benjamin Mendy, world champion in 2018, he is now the subject of seven accusations of rape and one sexual assault against several women.
It should be mentioned that Mendy He has been in pretrial detention north of Liverpool since August 27, and has since submitted three requests for parole, which have been denied.
On January 24, the trial will take place where the Manchester City footballer will have to say if he pleads guilty or not guilty of the charges against him.
Benjamin Mendy He last played for Manchester City in a match against Tottenham on August 15 and was suspended by Pep Guardiola’s club at the end of that month.
The French international signed for Manchester City from AS Monaco in Ligue 1 in 2017 for an amount of around 55 million euros.