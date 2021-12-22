2021 Annual Summary Latino Neighborhoods: Jackson Heights

In this year that is ending, the Jackson Heights neighborhood faced tough challenges: from the economic crisis that severely impacted workers and businesses, to a severe fire that left dozens of families damaged. Our neighborhood correspondent reviews the highlights of the year in this part of Queens.

With the arrival of the vaccine, false information began to circulate in the neighborhoods of Elmhurst, Jackson Heights and Corona. In neighborhoods that were the epicenter of the pandemic throughout New York, some did not want to get vaccinated.

They were some of the false theories that when sharing through social networks and other forms, misinformation increased in the Latino community. Vaccination campaigns also increased in these neighborhoods and thus, health authorities succeeded in ensuring that 78% of Queens residents received a full vaccination. The highest figure in the entire city, according to the Health Department.

According to Martha Sánchez, from the Test & Trace Corps brigade: “All vaccines are good and if the person is vaccinated, they will be more protected and the virus will not spread further.”

The economic crisis continued after layoffs and schedule cuts in restaurants and stores, and impacted immigrants who worked in these businesses. The insecurity of having food caused the lines at the food banks to increase, as many were unable to regain their jobs.

This is how Emma Confesor, food coordinator at the Queens Museum, explained: “For many families it is still a lot of stress; because if the husband works, he will not reach the salary.”

In April, tragedy struck Jackson Heights with a fire at two complexes that left more than 100 families homeless. Even today they fight to get their apartments back. “Many months have passed and they have not allowed us to enter the building. We cannot enter to retrieve anything, our papers, the most important thing,” said a neighbor in the area.

The arrival of Hurricane Ida destroyed the homes of families living in illegal basements converted into apartments. Eleven people lost their lives and nine families of survivors have had to stay, free of charge, at the Radisson hotel with a deadline until February next year.

In local politics, Shekar Krishnan won the council position and will represent East Elmhurst, Elmhurst and Jackson Heights; after Daniel Dromm’s tenure ended. He is the first Hindu to assume this position. A priority on his agenda is to get more funds to public hospitals. Elmhurst Hospital had a shortage of beds and staff early in the pandemic.

“Now it is very very important that the government give us our resources for our immigrant community,” concluded Krishnan.