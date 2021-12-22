4 benefits of exercising outside in cold weather

In the colder months, it is common for people who find it difficult to play sports to choose to stay comfortably seated on the sofa and wrapped in a thick blanket. However, various investigations reveal the benefits of cold. An example of this are showers of water at a lower temperature.

In fact, there are people who immerse themselves in ice baths, especially after several scientists related this custom to the likelihood of being sick less time or suffering from stress. For their part, those who are more athletic will surely observe how the cold contributes to the achievement of their goals.

However, it will be essential to be well equipped. Not only with sports equipment, but with warm clothes. Once dressed correctly, it is time to know the first benefit of exercising at a lower temperature: cold helps burn more calories.

Greater resistance

The body houses two types of fat: white and brown. The first is the in charge of conserving extra energy, while the second is responsible for burning that component that stores white, to create heat and manage body temperature. Thus, the browns normally come into operation during exposure to colder temperatures.

Cold helps burn more calories (Unsplash)

As Mind Body Green collects, among the benefits of brown fat is that of maintain body temperature. At the same time, it helps to burn a greater amount of calories and contributes to the regulation of appetite. With it running, it may take a person longer to feel hungry.

To the beneficial property of cold to burn calories faster, is added that of promoting resistance. Several reports point out that warmer temperatures can hamper performance. In this way, there is a greater probability that the person who wants to exercise will work better and for longer with the arrival of the cold.

The third benefit of exercising in the winter months is that it positively affects your metabolism. This set of chemical reactions provides the energy the body needs to run, jump and execute another series of movements.

The brain accesses more glucose

As brown fat is activated in colder temperatures, it breaks down blood sugar and fat molecules to create heat. Thanks to this, it is capable of constituting healthy metabolic changes, which can be useful to people with diabetes. When in doubt, it is interesting to consult a professional Make a meal and exercise plan for each person.

The fourth and last benefit of doing sports is related to the psychic. Meet the goals when it comes to losing weight and losing weightFor example, it involves both a physical and a mental journey. Several studies indicate that it takes more energy in the form of glucose to cool us than to warm us.

This would mean that a lower body temperature gives the brain access to more glucose, which feeds the activity of the organ in general. Second research indicates that working memory is better in colder months.

It takes more energy in the form of glucose to cool us than to warm us (Unsplash)

Once you know the benefits of exercising in winter, it should be remembered that each individual must know their limits. It will be just as bad to be sedentary as to expose yourself to extreme situations in which to put your body in danger. So how cold is too much? According to the American College of Sports Medicine, we can safely practice physical activities in cold weather environments until temperatures drop to -18 degrees Fahrenheit (around -27ºC).