A 5G launch could jeopardize aircraft safety and cause thousands of flight delays | Univision Technology News

Aircraft manufacturers for commercial flights Boeing and Airbus issued a warning Tuesday about a plan to implement new 5G wireless networks starting next month, noting that the update’s interference could represent a danger to vital aircraft systems.
Companies have expressed concern that 5G, which operates on a frequency close to that used by aircraft systems, such as radio altimeters, could cause interference, which would make it impossible for pilots to rely on those instruments to track altitude above the ground near certain airports.
For this reason, they have warned about possible flight delays in snowstorms and low visibility if 5G wireless version is implemented.
“5G interference could negatively affect the ability of aircraft to operate safely,” the executives wrote in a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, adding that this could have “a huge negative impact on the aviation industry. “.
According to the agency Reuters, Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun and Airbus Americas Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Knittel have called for the scheduled January 5 launch of the new technology by AT&T and Verizon Communications to be postponed.
“Legitimate concern”
Last year, the Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics, or RTCA, a nonprofit organization that studies aircraft electronic systems, issued a report concluding that the 5G interference was a legitimate concern and a potential safety hazard.
” Cannot trust which radio altimeters will perform their intended function if they experience interference from wireless broadband operations, “the FAA said, adding that it would require” limitations that prohibit certain operations that require radio altimeter data when in presence with the 5G band for both aircraft and helicopters. “
John Cox, a retired US Airways pilot who writes the Ask the Captain column for USA TODAY, said that the megalopolis that goes from Washington DC to Boston and that of Pacific Northwest were especially at risk from cascading outages.
“The entire Northeast Corridor can be down when you have the right foggy conditions,” he said. “The other one that worries me is the Northwest: Seattle, Portland, those areas where fog is a matter of course.”
AT&T and Verizon paid $ 23,000 million and $ 45,000 million earlier this year on the 3.7-3.98 GHz frequencies.
But nevertheless, in November they delayed the launch of the wireless service by a month C-Band and, in an effort to break the deadlock, were also reported to have offered to limit the energy levels emanating from the 5G towers for six months to give regulators a chance to assess whether the new technology would cause problems for aircraft.