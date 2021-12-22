A bucket of cold water, Diego Lainez receives the worst news at Real Betis

Real Betis confirmed the renewal of coach Manuel Pellegrini

December 21, 2021 12:15 p.m.

Despite being recovered from his injury and scoring in the last round of the Copa del Rey, Diego lainez has not been able to return to ownership with the Real Betis, who directs it Manuel Pellegrini. The Chilean DT does not have confidence in the young Mexican.

Now Diego lainez would start looking for better options after learning that the Sevillian team’s coaching staff renewed until 2025, with which their opportunities close in the Real Betis. The Mexican would begin to listen to options.

Through social networks, the Spanish club announced that Manuel Pellegrini will stay until 2025. For Diego lainezIt means a hard setback, but you can take some alternatives in the winter market, because you already have a community passport and can move to any European league.

How much does the Diego Lainez pass cost?

According to the newspaper AS, the contract clause Diego lainez would be around 75 million euros, which is why the player has not been able to easily move to other clubs either. In France and in the MLS they have asked about the former player of the America.

