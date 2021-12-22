A woman gave birth in a Tesla car that drove herself

Shutterstock

Most importantly, the baby and her mother are fine. The baby’s name is Maeve Lily, but she was about to be written down as Tess. The name was a tribute to the Tesla car in which the girl was born while the vehicle waded through freeway traffic in Philadelphia and took her mother, father and brother to the hospital. The detail: he operated the on-board computer.

The protagonists of this story are Yiran sherry (the mother), Keating sherry (Pope), Rafa sherry (the now older brother) and the tesla car. The philadelphia transit, which stopped the family’s path, which was going to leave little Rafa in kindergarten, and then go to the hospital.

The mother had started with mild contractions early in the morning, and they calculated that it would give them time to leave Rafa and then go to the hospital. But as soon as they got in the car, the mother began with stronger and stronger contractions, and within minutes she broke her bag. Understanding that they were not going to arrive on time to do everything because they were moving very slowly through traffic, they ordered the car to go to the hospital, about twenty minutes from where they were, and they prepared to receive their daughter in the cabin.

Yiran Sherry tried to delay the birth as long as possible, while her husband helped her with her labor. He, for his part, as he described, kept one hand in contact with the steering wheel and tried to reassure his son.

The car crawled through traffic and she finally arrived at the hospital, already with little Maeve in her arms; the nurses cut the umbilical cord in the front seat of the car, and then brought both mother and daughter in for routine check-ups (everything went well).

Keating, Yiran, Maeve and Rafa Sherry in the Tesla where Maeve was born (Courtesy Keating Sherry /)

The girl caught the attention of the hospital, where she became known as “baby Tesla”; According to her parents, the nurses paraded through the room to meet the girl who had such an unusual birth.

All this happened on September 9, but it was only known now, when the Philadelphia Inquirer published the story, which brings an unpublished twist to an already known story.

Countless babies could not wait for their parents to arrive at the hospital and were born halfway, in the car. But this is the first time (known, at least) in which the birth takes place by car and is driven alone, courtesy of the controversial automatic pilot mode that Tesla cars incorporate, and that the rest of the car manufacturers are implementing, with more or less success.

A system that already works but is not infallible

Autonomous vehicles are the great objective of the automobile industry, and Tesla is one of the most advanced companies in this area, but also one of the most known accidents accumulates with this system (some fatal), which allows delegate the navigation of the vehicle to the internal computer of the car.

The system is still far from infallible; Hence, beyond allowing the car to decide the path and make the necessary maneuvers, it is essential for the person sitting behind the wheel to be attentive to an eventuality that the computer may not know how to solve.

