A woman showed the tiny apartment she rented in New York for $ 1600 and it went viral

New York is, for many, one of the best cities in the world. Those who visited it more than once dreamed of living there, but is any apartment good? . On social media The video of a property in The Big Apple went viral, that although it is tiny, it has absolutely all the comforts.

A woman named Meghan Flaim surprised her Tik Tok fans after showing the space she rented for just $ 1,600 in the middle of Manhattan, New York. In the video you shared he wore his “micro studio”, as she herself described while filming each environment of the house.

“I live in Manhattan, on the Upper East Side. It is a studio type department whereby pay 1654 dollarsI got it at a lower price ”, she was heard saying as she showed, with great pride, the place where she spends her days.

The property It is an ideal unit for a single person looking to live in the center of the city and does not need a lot of space. Upon entering the apartment, you can see a comfortable living room that matches the Christmas decorations for the holidays. “Okay, this is it. That’s where I sleep that’s where I work every day and watch television “explained the user while filming the first sector of the home.

Right next to a gray armchair is the young woman’s bed with a view of a large television. Two windows are those that provide the flow of air and natural light to the place, which also It has all the services: water, electricity, and a heater.

Happy for the place where she lives, Meghan wore the mirror where she fixes herself before leaving her house, and then she went to the small kitchen that has everything you need: a small oven and shelves to store the items you use to cook. In addition, it has a dishwasher and a small stove.

The gleaming bathroom has two pictures hanging on the wall, a shower and even Two washing machines! Apparently, it is the space that most convinced women when renting the space: “This is what inspired me and this is what I like, it was quite rare to find “.

Towards the end of the video, Meghan panned her home with a view from the bathroom. “This is my New York studio apartment. I’m on a third floor ”, story. He also clarified that it is a building in which you must climb the stairs since it does not have an elevator.