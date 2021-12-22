Abinader monitors progress of the Monte Grande Dam

Santo Domingo, RD.

President Luis Abinader once again observed the works being carried out at the Monte Grande dam, where he reported that the work contractors assured him that by mid-2022 the first part of the mega infrastructure will be ready.

According to a press release from the Government Palace, the president visited the work on Tuesday to confirm at what level the work is going, The president revealed that the engineers informed him that it is built about 65%.

In conversation with journalists, the president assured that he is up to date with the reports. He also reported that with the delivery of the first stage Of this long-awaited work, with about 12 years under construction, it would meet two of the planned objectives, which are to control floods and also to serve as a water intake for the regional aqueduct.

He said that this aqueduct will allow most of the important municipalities in the region, including Barahona, to have access to quality drinking water.

While the third objective of incorporate some 300,000 land tasks into production agricultural, It would be fulfilled in another stage of the project, according to the words of the Head of State, an aspect on which he added that the designs for the irrigation canals have already been added.

Second visit

This is the second visit of President Abinader to the work since he assumed the Government in August 2020, managing to advance its construction by more than 20%, since then to the current date.

The ruler maintained that measurements are up to date and that they have worked hard to overcome legal and financing barriers, which prevented their continuation, so that development continues as they are seeing it today.

“I was detained for years and we have given it the importance that this great project requires because from here the provinces of Azua, Neiba and Barahona will be positively impacted,” he said.

During the tour of various points of the area under construction, President Abinader stopped to greet the workers and motivate them to finish on time.

Similarly, he reported that by May of next year 2022 the small town of almost 400 homes will be ready that include all the services and that is part of this great project.

The play

It is a public infrastructure that houses an important and necessary complex of hydraulic works that will contribute to the development of the southwestern region of the country and its people.

The Monte Grande dam, built by the Andrade Gutiérrez and Servinca consortium, will allow the irrigation of new hectares, thus increasing agricultural production in the area.

What’s more will guarantee water supply to 400,000 people and it will be possible to control the floods and the vulnerability of the families in their surroundings.

The president’s first tour of the work was on February 7 of this year, when he reiterated his commitment to finish it after more than eleven years under construction.

The works are supervised by the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INDRHI) and it is located on the Yaque del Sur River.

The head of state was accompanied by Olmedo Caba, director of INDRHI, the senators of Azua and Neyba, Lia Díaz Santana and Melania Salvador Jiménez respectively, as well as the governors of Azua, Gray Pérez Díaz; from Neyba, Juana Cristina Mateo and from Barahona, Diones Maribel González.

Hostos Risik

Consulted by LD, the director of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration for the Dominican Republic (CABEI). Hostos Risik, guaranteed that there are resources available to ensure the completion of the important work.

Dante mossi

On his twitter network, CABEI President Dante Mossi published: This is a very relevant project for a region with arid areas that require dams for human use and irrigation, and mitigate disasters.