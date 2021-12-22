Christmas Eve and Christmas are already around the corner. Just a few days from the big parties, Adamari López boasts a beautiful Christmas postcard with her daughter Alaïa to send good wishes to all his followers.

The Puerto Rican actress and presenter has lived through a year of great changes, both physical and emotional. From reaching your ideal weight, going through your separation from Toni Costa, even participating in Israel as part of the Miss Universe 2021 jury.

These Christmas holidays will continue to be full of magic for little Alaïa, as the separation from her parents will not be an impediment, since both Toni and Adamari have managed to maintain a cordial relationship for the good of their daughter.

Despite the fact that the postcard that Adamari López shared on her personal Instagram account does not appear Toni Costa, the dancer assured that they would spend Christmas Eve together like every year.

“Christmas I imagine we will spend it together so we can celebrate her (Alaïa), our most important life plan, regardless of whether we are no longer together”, Adamari also commented in this regard.

Look here at the Christmas postcard that Adamari López shared:

“Alaïa and I send you a lot of love and we hope you have a nice parties“He added as a caption.