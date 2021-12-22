Adamari López is presumed in a red dress ready for Christmas

Adamari López ready for Christmas with a beautiful red dress | Instagram

Millions of people have been preparing to receive Christmas this next December 25, one of them is Adamari López who gave us a preview of her beauty for this weekend with a beautiful Red dressSurely in a few days she will look even more beautiful.

Surely you have already prepared the gifts for Christmas Eve and the decoration of your house as well as the Christmas tree surely has not been missing, the same has happened with the television programs that according to each special date we observe related decorations.

This time in the program where he participates Adamari Lopez as one of the conductors could not let this date pass with its respective decoration.

Precisely where the mother of the beautiful Alaïa daughter also of Toni Costa, was dancing a little, since her long dress did not allow her to make extravagant steps.

López had on a beautiful strapless tube piece, adjusted to her waist and at the bottom of the skirt that seemed to be a little narrower than the “A” line. It had some kind of ruffles down the length of the skirt, which it gave it a flirtatious volume.

Her makeup was impeccable, red lips and the shadows of her eyes were not so marked, perhaps she decided not to take the limelight from her outfit with her beautiful hazel eyes, as for her hair, she wears it loose with a headband of her own hair.

Behind her we saw a beautiful and huge pine tree like the one that Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja decorated in their house, they participated in “Así se Baila” reality where Adamari was one of the three judges.

In addition to the Christmas tree, there were also a couple of gifts, several of them with the same wrapping, right at the foot of the pine.

Something that also immediately begins to be in trend at this time is the melody of Mariah Carey “All i want for christmas is you“, which is precisely dancing and singing Adamari Lopez in this cute video.

“Let’s celebrate this Christmas week!” The famous actress and television host commented in her description.

You are beautiful beautiful God continue to bless you merry Christmas for you and your baby and family I love you very much my diva “, commented a fan.

A day ago Adamari shared the publication on her official Instagram account, in fact this is the most recent, it already has 124,799 views, it also has 1,486 comments.