Adamari López’s Christmas dance

There is no doubt that the Puerto Rican Adamari López has become a benchmark for Telemundo. The host of the morning paper “Hoy día”, who stood out as part of the jury of the reality show “Así se baila” to the point of joining the Miss Universe jury at the last minute, He uploaded a video on his Instagram account in which he performs a dance to celebrate Christmas week.

In a tight strapless red dress, and with the popular Christmas theme “All I Want for Christmas Is You”by Mariah Carey (of whom she lip-syncs briefly), Adamari starts dancing in front of the camera. He accompanied the clip with the message “Let’s celebrate this Christmas week!”

Despite ending their marriage seven months ago,Toni Costa and Adamari López they have tried to carry a cordial and respectful relationship for the good of his daughter Alaïa.

According to what the Spanish dancer said, the couple could spend Christmas together. “Just like we did all these years. We are going to spend Christmas Eve together, we are going to be opening the gifts so that she feels like nothing has changed, so to speak … On New Year’s Eve I don’t know, we’ll see. New Years, new life, “Toni said in an interview.

Here you can see the dance shared by Adamari: