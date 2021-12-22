After passing through Guatemala, Chuletita Orozco retires from soccer

Javier Orozco, Mexican striker, announced his retirement in 2021 after playing in Guatemala with the Xelajú MC the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

After 17 years of career in football, the Chuletita played his last game last Sunday with his Guatemalan team at the Manuel Felipe Carrera ‘El Trébol’ stadium, for the match of return of the A2021 Quarterfinals against Municipal, where he saw the red card at minute 79 ‘for pushing Pedro Altán and causing a fight between both teams.

Orozco started his career with Cruz Azul, then went through Santos, Chiapas, Red Sharks by Veracruz, Tampico Madero and Cancun FC in Mexico, to arrive as the stellar signing of Xelajú in this season.

“I decided to come to Guatemala because I always wanted to leave Mexico and see other cultures. I wanted to know what it was like to play in another country and I decided to come here because it is a neighboring country, football is improving a lot, Renowned coaches have come to Guatemala and believe me it was nice. The journey has been quite good, but I feel like I already gave what I had to give“Said the Sinaloan forward in an interview with the FutVox Direct Shot podcast.

With 34 years just turned, the Aztec striker says goodbye to football and during the 2021 Apertura Tournament he had 23 appearances to add 1,835 minutes and five goals with the Xelajú MC camisole.

“They told me that when I had my children I would to understand a little more life And believe me it has changed me for the better. Seeing him smile is the most beautiful thing in my life and now I want to dedicate myself to him. I officially decide to thank football because it is something precious that God sent me to be a footballer ”, confessed Chuletita Orozco.

THE FUTURE OF CHULETITA

The now ex-footballer revealed what is for end up his technical direction course and he will look for a project to start having an opportunity, above all, one of his wishes is to be part of the growth of footballers in the Basic forces.

“I have given enough to football, but soccer has given me even more to be this person that I am. I am finishing my coaching course and I want to have it. When you retire, there is always someone who wants to invite you to a project and studies help you to better bond with a coach or player. I would very much like to help young people, maybe some basic forces ”, Javier Orozco pointed out.