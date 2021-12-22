Alaba named best Austrian player for the eighth time

David Alaba is a legend in Austria and one more year they rewarded his level. He has received the award that crowns him as the best player in his country in 2021. It is a recognition organized by the APA agency and the winner is defined by the votes of the Austrian Bundesliga coaches. “It was a special, beautiful and emotional year, because I accepted a new challenge after 13 years, when I moved from Bayern to Real Madrid. It was a big step for me, also off the field”, Says the player after receiving the recognition.

This award had already been won in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020. On this occasion, he received the vote of seven of the 12 coaches who are currently directing in the Austrian Bundesliga. The center-back, who is currently confined after testing positive for COVID-19, has lived a very special year in which, in addition to winning the Club World Cup and the Bundesliga, he has signed for the team of his dreams, Real Madrid, where he is a a fundamental piece despite having arrived just five months ago. With his team, he has achieved the qualification to rescue the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Real Madrid are delighted with a signing that is giving a great performance and who, moreover, came free last summer. Alaba rejected offers that were better for him economically to play at the Bernabéu and shows his enthusiasm in each game. JTogether with Militao they have created one of the most reliable center-back pairs in all of Europe.