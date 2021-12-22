Alberth Elis scores a double against Lille and reaches seven goals in French football with Bordeaux!

2021-12-22
Bordeaux faces Lille for the French League!
45 & # 39; GOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL DEL BORDEAUX! Alberth Elis scores his seventh goal in France and his double against Lille.
33’GOOOOLLL DEL LILLE! Benjamin André scores the 1-1 draw against Elis’s Bordeaux.
ELIS AL LILLE’S FIRST GOAL
25 ‘ Bordeaux continues to win the duel against Lille, current champion of the French League.
17 & # 39; GOOOOOOOOLLLLLL OF THE BORDEAUX! Honduran forward Alberth Elis scores his sixth goal of the season in 11 games for Bordeaux. The Blues beat Lille 1-0.
The party began in Bordeaux; Girondins face Jonathan David’s Lille.
Lille lineup: Grbic; Reinildo, Botman, Fonte, Tiago; Renato Sanches, Andre, Bamba, Angel, Yilmaz and Jonathan David.
Bordeaux lineup: Costil; Pembelé, Medioub, Koscielny, Mangas; Onana, Fransergio, Adli, Elis, Dilrosun and Hwang.
Alberth Elis starts with Girondins de Bordeaux against Lille.
THE PREVIOUS:
The Honduran Alberth elis plays his last game of 2021 in the French League with the Girondins of Bordeaux, team that marches in position 15 of the French championship.
Elis and Bordeaux will meet for the date 19 to Lille from canadian Jonathan David and whose club is the current champion of the League 1 French. The match will start at 2:00 in the afternoon (Central American time).
Lille, who was crowned last season, does not have a good time since with the crown on top it parks in position 11 of the French tournament with 25 points, 20 behind the leader who is the PSG from Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and company.
The Bordeaux from Alberth elis, with the technician Vladimir Petkovic In command, of the last five games, he only won the last one, but lost two and tied two.
Of the previous 18 dates they could only reap three triumphs, where the Honduran forward has been a benchmark, since he has scored five goals in 10 games played with the shirt of the Girondins.