Alberth Elis scores a double against Lille and reaches seven goals in French football with Bordeaux!

2021-12-22

17 & # 39; GOOOOOOOOLLLLLL OF THE BORDEAUX! Honduran forward Alberth Elis scores his sixth goal of the season in 11 games for Bordeaux. The Blues beat Lille 1-0.

THE PREVIOUS:

The Honduran Alberth elis plays his last game of 2021 in the French League with the Girondins of Bordeaux, team that marches in position 15 of the French championship.

Elis and Bordeaux will meet for the date 19 to Lille from canadian Jonathan David and whose club is the current champion of the League 1 French. The match will start at 2:00 in the afternoon (Central American time).

Lille, who was crowned last season, does not have a good time since with the crown on top it parks in position 11 of the French tournament with 25 points, 20 behind the leader who is the PSG from Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and company.