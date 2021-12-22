Alex Fernández revealed where his grandmother, Doña Cuquita, will live after the death of Vicente Fernández

The Christmas season will be difficult for María del Refugio Abarca, better known as Doña Cuquita, since after 57 years of celebrating the holidays with his life partner, Vicente Fernandez this December 12 he had to say goodbye.

After four months without leaving the hospital bed where her husband was, “El Charro de Huentitán.” The day of the Guadalupe’s Virgin, the mother of Alejandro Fernandez, he was widowed.

So recently, Alex Fernández was interviewed by different means to which he revealed that a week after the death of his grandfather, the Fernández dynasty is pending “24/7” from his grandmother.

“You don’t have to leave my grandmother alone and let her go crazy, my grandmother was living in an apartment near the hospital, in the city (Guadalajara, Jalisco) ”, the singer commented on the decision that the family had taken to keep the matriarch of the dynasty stable.

The Fernández Dynasty

However and how it was demonstrated in the tribute and funeral of Vicente Fernandez – where Doña Cuquita did not detach from her husband’s coffin- The one who makes the decisions within the family nucleus is the mother of Alejandro Fernández.

“My grandmother has large ovariess and who makes the decisions is my grandmother so he decided to go to the ranch (Los Tres Potrillos)”Revealed the young man who will soon become a father.

Vicente Fernández in 1980 built a 500 hectare ranch, near Guadalajara, called “Los Tres Potrillos” in honor of their children: Vicente Jr, Gerardo and Alejandro Fernández where Doña Cuquita raised her children while the singer of “Volver, Volver” built a dynasty in the Mexican region.