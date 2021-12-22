Alex Fernández talks about the unexpected decision of Doña Cuquita after the death of Vicente Fernández

After offering an emotional concert in Guadalajara with the “Potrillo”, Alex Fernandez, shared some details of the grief that his family is experiencing due to the painful death of “Charro de Huentitán” that occurred on December 12.

It was during a meeting with various media where the son of Alejandro Fernandez shared the difficult moments they have lived as a family due to the irreparable loss of Vicente FernandezStarting from the moment he was said goodbye at the hospital, when he was still conscious.

“It’s difficult but little by little we are getting used to the idea because you don’t believe it. Me The first days I couldn’t stop crying, fortunately we were able to say goodbye to my grandfather while he was conscious; the first days I would not stop crying, but little by little you are mentalizing”And shuddered when he confessed that now he feels that his grandfather is with him, more than when he was in the hospital.

Yet it is your grandmother Mrs. Cuquita who continues to show a strength worthy of admiration, because despite facing a painful moment he has decided to return to live at Los Tres Potrillos ranch.

“My grandmother has very large ovaries and she wanted to go to the ranch, she said she wanted to go yes or yes, no one can say no to her. And well there she is, she is already at peace too, it was a very difficult duel, but we are assimilating it ”. Alex Fernandez

And, although Alex and other family members advised her to stay in the Guadalajara department where she lived during the four months in which Vicente Fernández was hospitalized, she flatly refused.

“I gave my opinion that my grandmother should not be left alone, much less let her go to the ranch. I was living in an apartment that is close to the city while my grandfather was in the hospital. Right now the worst thing you can do is go to the ranch, you have to be with her 24/7 because right now is when she needs us the most“, He said before the camera of the program Despierta América.

“El Heredero” also confessed that the brown charro suit that he used during his presentation in Guadalajara last Friday belonged to his grandfather, so he did not mind that it was a little too large, because for him the sentimental value of the clothing he wore with pride.

“That’s why it fit me the way it fit, but I said: ‘I’m going to wear it because it’s my grandfather’s’, it’s a very special suit for me‘”, answered.

You may also like:

–Alejandro Fernández breaks down in tears during the first concert after the death of his father

–Alejandro reveals the last song he made with his father Vicente Fernández

–From kisses on the mouth to ties with drug traffickers, these are the 7 scandals that Vicente Fernández faced