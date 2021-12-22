Alexis Medina met with President Giammattei Falla to expand business in Guatemala, says the MP

Alexis Medina Sánchez, accused of leading the corruption network in the Antipulpo case, had as partner a former candidate to the presidency of Guatema, like this as powerful political sectors of that country, as detailed in the accusatory file of the Public Ministry.

It points out that the defendant, who is also the brother of former Dominican President Danilo Medina, intended to replicate the same model of the illegal tenders with the support of said political sectors of Guatemala, «That have been identified by the investigation, but that for strategic reasons research ongoing are not detailed in the present indictment.

«The Dominican Republic has requested international legal cooperation for the purposes of investigate the scope of the implications of the society out of the Dominican Republic«, Establishes the document of the Public Ministry, in which the former deputy Lucía Medina, sister of the main defendant, came to light as part of the person under investigation.

He indicates that as part of his interest in doing business with Guatemala, Alexis Medina met October 2019 with the current president from Guatemala Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla, by then president-elect, at a lunch that was held in Chozza, a restaurant located in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

At lunch, according to the file, he also participated Antonio Florentino, Alejandro Dávila Muñoz and the administrators dthe park where the defendant Alexis Medina has a partnership with the former candidate for the presidency of Guatemala Manuel Antonio Baldizón Méndez, who is currently undergoing a process in U.S for money laundering.

“In addition to the Wonder Island Park amusement park, Manuel Antonio Baldizón Méndez and the accused Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez have done multiple businesses related to the fuel sector, purchases in China and the acquisition of real estate in the Dominican Republic.”