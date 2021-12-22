Alexis Medina met with the president of Guatemala

The actual president of Guatemala, Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei, would have met with Alexis Medina, main accused of corruption of Antipulpo case, through which billions of pesos were diverted to the detriment of the Dominican State, in accordance with the Public ministry from Dominican Republic.

When the meeting took place, the Guatemalan president was president-elect, according to the accusatory file presented by the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Persecution of the Corruption Administrative (Pepca) against 27 defendants in the Antipulpo case.

According to the file, Alexis Medina met with him president of Guatemala at the end of 2019. The meeting took place at the Chozza restaurant, located in Punta Cana, La Altagracia province, in the east of the country. The objective of the accused of corruption it was “Do business with Guatemala.”

Alexis Medina is imprisoned along with other defendants who were arrested through the Operation Anti-Octopus of the Attorney General of the Republic, executed with several raids and arrests. He is serving 18 months of preventive detention as a measure of coercion. The case was declared complex.

The organism persecuting the corruption stated that other people also participated in the meeting, including Antonio Florentino, charged in the Antipulpo case as one of the front men used by Medina to distract millionaire funds from the State through a corporate network of corruption which he allegedly executed during the governments of his brother, Danilo Medina, taking refuge in the influence peddling as he was a relative of the country’s ruler.

“The defendant Antonio Florentino, Alejandro Dávila Muñoz and the administrators of the park in which the defendant Juan Alexis Medina has a partnership with the former candidate for the presidency of Guatemala, Manuel Antonio Baldizón Méndez, who currently has a process in the United States for money laundering ”, indicates page 22 of the 3,445 of the file.

He also added that the common business of the amusement park called Wonder island park, Alexis Medina and Manuel Antonio Baldizón Méndez, “they have done multiple businesses related to the fuel sector, purchases in China and acquisition of real estate in the Dominican Republic”.

According to Pepca, Baldizón Méndez, was a former presidential candidate of Guatemala, who allegedly “It intended to replicate the same model of illegal bidding, with the support of powerful political sectors in Guatemala.”

Regarding those sectors, the agency assured, in the file, that “they have been identified by the investigation, but that for reasons of the ongoing investigation strategy they are not detailed in the present accusation.”

He added that the country “requested international legal cooperation in order to investigate the scope of the implications for society outside the Dominican Republic.”

Defendants in the case

Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez, Francisco Pagán Rodríguez, Lorenzo Wilfredo Hidalgo Núñez, Rafael Antonio Germosén Andújar, Fernando A. Rosa Rosa, Aquiles Alejandro Christopher Sánchez, Domingo Antonio Santiago Muñoz, Julián Esteban Suriel Suazo, José Dolores Santana Carmona, Wacal Bernabé Méndez Pineda, Rafael Leonidas De Óleo, Libni Arodi Valenzuela Matos, Paola Mercedes Molina Suazo, Carlos Martín Montes de Oca, Víctor Matías Encarnación Montero, Francisco Ramón Brea Morel (a) Johnny, Rigoberto Alcántara Batista, Carlos José Alarcón Veras, Lewyn Ariel Castillo Robles , Lina Ercilia De La Cruz Vargas, Antonio Florentino Méndez, Pachristy Emmanuel Ramirez Pacheco, José Miguel Genao Torres and María Isabel de los Milagros Torres Castellanos.