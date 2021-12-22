Alexis Medina used Air Force facilities

The Public ministry (MP) in his accusatory file against Alexis Medina, principally implicated in the corruption network dismantled through the Operation Antipulpo, says that he used the facilities of the Dominican Air Force as a deposit.

“Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez used the Dominican Air Force to store the mechanical equipment of the amusement park Wonder island park, currently operating in Punta Cana”, Establishes the accusation of the prosecuting body.

According to him Public ministryThis constitutes “a painful demonstration of how far the power of the accused reached and how far the influence peddling and disrespect for the aforementioned military institution reached.”

According to Pepca, the company Wonder island park, SRL, was made up of the associates Antonio Florentino Mendez Y Rigoberto Alcantara Batista, alleged names of Medina Sánchez.

The organization in its constitution establishes that its objective consists of amusement park activities, recreation and, in general, all recreational activities.

It may interest you

The bylaws that give rise to the commercial company “Wonder island park, SRL ”were signed on May 27, 2019. The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption says that its corporate purpose consists of amusement park activities, recreation and, in general, all recreational activities. In the same way, it could carry out the management of commercial companies, promotions, advertising, workshops, training, purchase and sale of real estate, and dedicate itself to any business of legal trade or industry.

The defendants in the case

Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez, Francisco Pagán Rodríguez, Lorenzo Wilfredo Hidalgo Núñez, Rafael Antonio Germosén Andújar, Fernando A. Rosa Rosa, Aquiles Alejandro Christopher Sánchez, Domingo Antonio Santiago Muñoz, Julián Esteban Suriel Suazo, José Dolores Santana Carmona, Wacal Bernabé Méndez Pineda, Rafael Leonidas De Óleo, Libni Arodi Valenzuela Matos, Paola Mercedes Molina Suazo, Carlos Martín Montes de Oca, Víctor Matías Encarnación Montero, Francisco Ramón Brea Morel (a) Johnny, Rigoberto Alcantara Batista, Carlos José Alarcón Veras, Lewyn Ariel Castillo Robles, Lina Ercilia De la Cruz Vargas, Antonio Florentino Mendez, Pachristy Emmanuel Ramirez Pacheco, José Miguel Genao Torres and María Isabel de los Milagros Torres Castellanos.