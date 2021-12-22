Alicia Machado: the truth behind the new figure of the former Miss Universe | FAME

Nonetheless, the year 2021 was particularly good for Alicia machado. The former Miss Universe not only won, thanks to the public vote, “The home of the famous”, But also released a totally renewed figure. She was always beautiful, but with several kilos less she looks even more spectacular.

MORE INFORMATION: The 10 best photos that show the radical transformation of Alicia Machado

Something that the followers of the Venezuelan have highlighted in their social networks, where her new figure looks. Although most of the comments are positive, there was one person who asked him to be honest and tell the truth about how you lost weight.

“AliciaPlease tell me the truth: How did you lose 11 kilos in such a short time? I don’t think it was diet, since the ball or baria is in fashion. Tell me to make that pod now “wrote one user.

MORE INFORMATION: Who is the real father of Alicia Machado’s daughter

After that, the renowned actress and producer did not hesitate to answer him and be as honest as possible to avoid any kind of speculation. With his answer he clarified what was really done to have a renewed figure.

Beauty queen and actress Alicia Machado attends the Metropolitan Fashion Week Closing Gala and awards show on October 1, 2016 at Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California (Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP)

WHAT IS THE TRUTH BEHIND THE NEW FIGURE OF ALICIA MACHADO?

Alicia machado clarified that he lost weight after following a rigorous procedure. “My doctor Miguel Gou can explain my 13-week diet to lose those kilos. Not everything is operating rooms! “, he pointed.

As recalled, during a live broadcast, the former beauty queen told how her audience admires her change. “I lost 11 kilos not to say 12 because it makes me sad to say that I lost 12 kilos. Already today a lady at the airport, very pretty, who received me told me that I had to do my diet and that it be called the diet of ‘Alice from The House of Famous’. Then I’ll pass on my tips “.

In addition, he told why he looks spectacular on his social networks, where she has been seen with tight garments to highlight her figure.

MORE INFORMATION: Why did Alicia Machado and Roberto Romano separate

The former Miss Universe showing off her figure after having lost more than 11 kilos (Photo: Alicia Machado / Instagram)

“I am happy with my shapewear. You have to see all the wonderful products that women who want to look more beautiful than ever have for us “She wrote in a post where she poses with a black girdle that helps shape her body even more.

In this way, Machado recognized that in addition to the rigorous diet she followed, the girdles she uses help her highlight her figure, as shown on her Instagram account.

MORE INFORMATION: The uncomfortable questions that Verónica Montes answered about Alicia Machado, Mane and Jorge Aravena