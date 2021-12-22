América Fernández, daughter of El Potrillo, celebrates her first month of courtship

The Fernández dynasty begins to return to normal after the death of Vicente Fernandez, occurred on December 12 after just over four months in hospital. Alejandro Fernandez, for example, he has resumed his concerts, captivating the public with his voice and sensitivity, since on some occasions he has wept over the loss of his father.

Now your daughter, America Fernandez, surprised his followers on social networks by showing his new heartthrob, Franco, with whom he recently completed a month of courtship. Through her Instagram stories, Camila Fernández’s twin shared unpublished photographs of her with her boyfriend.

“A month with my favorite person“It was the legend that the happy couple used to share funny moments in their relationship, which has gone very well, according to the publications of the granddaughter of” El Charro de Huentitán. “

The daughter of America Guinart, 24-year-old has focused on design and is not interested in music while her twin sister, Camila Fernandez, has sought to make a place in the pop genre.