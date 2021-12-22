An Artificial Intelligence system determined that an Argentine would be one of Agüero’s ideal replacements at Barcelona

Sergio Agüero was forced to retire from football months after signing for Barcelona (Reuters)

This week, the company Olocip that is dedicated to the development and implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) published the results of a report that he carried out independently to determine who is the center forward that Barcelona should compare in 2022 to replace Sergio Kun Aguero, who announced his premature retirement due to heart failure.

For that, he used a Big Data system that contained information on dozens of leagues and thousands of footballers. To perform a basic filter, The company chose to analyze only strikers under the age of 30, who have played more than 500 mints in the last six months and whose contracts expire in 2022, since the culé team is not in economic conditions to make big signings.

Olocip then applied the TCT-Scout defined as “the first predictive performance analytics solution”, because “has the ability to translate the analysis to preferred contexts (new team, league, country, coach, teammates, rivals, position … and all at the same time) so that the real question we ask before signing is answered: What will this player perform if I sign him for the next season? ”, according to the company’s website.

Thus, the performance of each footballer in the last six months was taken and applied to the style of play that he tries to carry out Xavi Hernandez since your arrival at Barcelona. The result showed that the footballer who would best adapt to the game of the culé team is the Iranian Sardar azmoun, who with 26 years stands out in the Saint Petersburg Zenith. The forward would have an offensive impact of 98 out of 100 and in defense of 97 out of 100, although his weak point would be in the construction of the game, where the valuation drops to 75.

The five players selected by Artificial Intelligence

Among the five players that Artificial Intelligence selected, that of the Argentine also stands out Julian Alvarez. The star of River plate, 21, is sought after by clubs such as Manchester United and Bayern Munich, among others, for the high level he has shown in the last year and is, of the five chosen by the IA, the one with the greatest construction of the game ( 100 out of 100).

The other names that appear are the Italian Andrea Belotti, from Torino, and the French Alexander Lacazette, from the English Arsenal, and Kolo muani, from Nantes.

KEEP READING:

8 funny anecdotes of Kun Agüero: the smuggling of snacks with Messi, the most uncomfortable moment and the day he played sideline

Tensions in the PSG of the galacticos: privileges, a divided dressing room and an unknown detail of the “Icardi-gate”

The punishment that Guardiola applied to two City figures: “If the behavior is not appropriate, they will not play”

The rumor that shakes South American football: Di María, on the radar of a powerful Brazilian team